Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells Tejasswi Prakash to watch her tone, asks 'why are you talking to me like this?'
tv

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells Tejasswi Prakash to watch her tone, asks 'why are you talking to me like this?'

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan was talking to Umar Riaz when Tejasswi Prakash interrupted to counter his claims. This did not go down well with him. 
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash's tone didn't go down well with Salman Khan.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 10:14 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan once again lost his temper as he did not like the way contestant Tejasswi Prakash spoke to him. Her tone did not go down well with Salman who was talking to Umar Riaz but was interrupted by her. A promo of the upcoming episode shows how Salman loses his cool with Tejasswi. 

Salman had asked Umar Riaz about who would he goes to in a serious situation. “Mushkil ghadi me kiski madad magenge Shamita ki ya Tejasswi ki (Who would you ask for advice in a difficult situation)?” Umar took Tejasswi's name because he found her “fun loving." Not satisfied with his choice, Salman asked him, “How will a fun loving person be of use in a difficult situation?”

RELATED STORIES

However, it was Tejasswi who interrupted the conversation when Salman was expecting Umar to answer to his question. She said, “Why are you repeating it so many times? Can't he come to me in  difficult times?” Salman looked offended and told her, “And why are you talking to me like this? Don't have this thing with me madam. If somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy just because you are fun loving. What the f*** is that?”

Rapper Badshah will be seen joining Salman on stage in the upcoming episode. The promo shows Salman doing Badshah's hook-step and the two laughing over it. 

Also read: On Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan gets offended by 'rani' Shamita Shetty's comment: 'Mera bas chale....'

In the last episode, Salman got upset with Shamita Shetty for how she spoke with him. Salman had called her the ‘rani’ of the Bigg Boss house, claiming that she wants everyone and everything to go according to her. When she contested his claims and said that she was born that way, Salman said, "Mujhe baat karna ka itna koi shauk nahi hai, mera bas chale to main pura episode silent me nikal du, aaun hi nahi (I have no need to speak. If i could, I'd spend the whole episode in silence and not come at all)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan bigg boss 15 tejasswi prakash badshah
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KBC: Amitabh plays wedding game with contestant, says he'll dream about it too

5

Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan reunite on Bigg Boss 15. See pics from Weekend Ka Vaar

Ankita Lokhande, boyfriend Vicky Jain share a big kiss at Diwali party. See pic

Aly supports Shehnaaz Gill as she is trolled for her tribute to Sidharth Shukla
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP