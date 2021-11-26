Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal says ‘don’t remember’ calling Umar Riaz ‘aatankwadi’, justifies pushing him into the pool

This week, Simba Nagpal got evicted from the show after he received no votes from his fellow housemates in Bigg Boss 15. Now Simba has spoken about what made him so furious that he had pushed contestant Umar Riaz inside the pool and if he actually called him an ‘aatankwadi (terrorist).’

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Simba opened up about his fight with Umar and said, “If I talk about pushing him in the pool, it wasn’t intentional. I always considered him a friend and had discussed with him that my only weak point is my mother and if anyone says anything against her then I lose my calm. Despite knowing that when he abused my mother, my reaction was natural as I don’t think anyone can hear anything against their mother."

Simba added he must have commented on Umar's tendency to get physical and that there's nothing more to it: "Secondly, on the topic of calling him an aatankwadi, I literally don’t remember that. But if he felt that I told him that, then it was about his actions - he would get physical and hurt people. But if people connected that to religion then it is their immaturity and foolishness. However, I don’t honestly remember saying this."

He also talked about the 'lazy' tag he got inside the house. He said, “There were two types of tasks in the house, one that was given by Bigg Boss and the other that people created within themselves. In the tasks that were assigned by Bigg Boss, my attempt had always been to give more than a hundred percent. I have never been lazy there. But yes, I have been lazy in instances where I felt that unintentional arguments were being made, or where there was no reason to fight at all. I knew they were not organic and were only done to be seen on the show. If the audience wants to see me act, then they can see me in reel shows, but if they want to see me in a reality show, they should see how I am in reality - calm and patient."

After Simba, 3 other contestants also got evicted from the show, which were Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali.