Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz calls Simba Nagpal ‘daily soap actor, Shamita Shetty and Jay Bhanushali are shocked

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, and Pratik Sehajpal started Wednesday’s episode with fights and arguments. During a fight, Umar called Simba Nagpal a daily soap actor, adding that he was ‘hiding in a room’ when the pandemic broke out last year.

While discussing incidences of a task, Umar Riaz threatened Simba Nagpal by saying, “I will tell you today ki meri haisiyat kya hai aur mai show me kyu aya hoon (Who I am and why am I on the show). I will f*** your brain today. Aaj mai bataunga mai kiski wajah se aaya hoon, Asim ki wajah se (Today, I will tell you if I came on the show because of my brother Asim Riaz) ya the person I am.”

When Simba said he knew, Umar added, “Tujhe pata nahi mai tere sar pe baith ke bataunga bro. Aaj mai tujhe bataunga. Aaja, aaja daily soap ke hero (You do not know that yet, I will sit on your head and explain it to you. Come on, daily soap's hero).” Umar is a doctor by profession.

Jay Bhanushali, who was also standing there, was shocked to hear it and said, “What does daily soap ke hero mean? Daily soap ka hero ban ke yaha tak pahuncha hoon yaar (I reached here because I worked in many daily soaps). What statement he is giving? We work 24 hours, every day. That is how a daily soap hero works. Humko chuttiyan nahi milti 20 din me. Kabhi kabhi, maheene me sirf do chutti kar ke hum log kaam karte hain (We work without any leaves for 30 days at a go)."

Umar was later heard shouting in the garden area, “Ab mujhe daily soap ke hero bataenge mera auhda kya hai. Jab tu kamre me chup ke baitha tha na Covid ke time pe, mere jaise log jaa ke jaan bacha rahe the. Tab tera camera nahi aaya kaam. Tab camera kaam nahi aata, doctor kaam aata hai. Actor kaam nahi aata (Now a daily soap hero will tell me who I am? When you were hiding during Covid times, people like me were saving lives. Cameras did not help then, doctors came to the rescue, not actors).” Almost everyone asked Umar to stop using ‘daily soap actor’ as an abuse.

Shamita also had a shocked expression on her face. She said, “I maintain what I said, ye extremely anti-insaan hai (He is extremely anti-people).” Later, she confronted Umar and told him, “You are speaking about someone I am fond of. You get aggressive in tasks, you think people won't do the same with you?”

The contestants also discussed that Afsana Khan had claimed Pratik Sehajpal inappropriately touched her. Shamita Shetty, Pratik and Jay insisted Pratik had no ill intentions. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra told them that they must respect the feelings of a woman. “If a woman is saying someone touched her chest, touched her inappropriately, we must respect her feelings,” Karan said.