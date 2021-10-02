Bigg Boss 15: Step inside the new house for Salman Khan’s show with creepers, climbers and a huge flamingo. See pics

Bigg Boss is set to return for the 15th season on Saturday and this time, the reality show is themed around a jungle. Salman Khan will also return as the show host. Hours ahead of the Bigg Boss 15 premiere tonight, we bring you a glimpse of the new house and the jungle.

Filmmaker Omung Kumar, who has been associated with the show for some time now, has designed this year’s house as well. Wife Vanita Omung Kumar also assisted him in the project.

Jungle Ka Dangal

Jungle part of Bigg Boss 15.

The garden area of the house has been transformed into a jungle with lush green trees, beautiful hangings, grass, a swing hanging from a tree. There is even a ‘khufiya darwaza’ installed.

Pool or pond?

Pond in the jungle area in Bigg Boss 15.

A pool-like pond is also there, complete with pink lotuses.

Jungle bathroom

Bigg Boss 15 bathroom area in the jungle.

Bigg Boss The wilderness has been extended into the part-living, part-kitchen area. Further into the bathroom, one can find creepers, climbers, greens emerging from sides along with bamboo furnishing.

Bigg Boss 15 House

A huge flamingo in the middle of the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Animal motifs, paintings and floral wallpapers can be seen at the entrance and a giant flamingo structure is standing right in the middle.

Bigg Boss 15 living area

A glimpse of the Bigg Boss 15 living room.

The other side of the living area gets a regal feel with the large crown hanging from the ceiling. The house has ‘Wings’ structures in the living room and bedroom.

Confession room

Confession room in Bigg Boss 15.

The contestants will get a plush couch and chair, adorned with plenty of cushions in hues of purple and maroon, overshadowed by a lit oversized crown.

Talking about working on the Bigg Boss 15 house, Omung and Vanita said in a press statement, “Designing the Bigg Boss creatively every year comes with its own set of challenges. While it is a place where the contestants stay locked in under strict surveillance for months at a stretch, it needs to have a combination of luxury and hardships. But this season, we have innovated a lot since the house had to be a jungle and we had to bring that alive through every corner of the house.”

They added, “So, while you will find the garden area turned into a jungle with lots of greens, flowers, hangings and barks, you also see a reflection of jungle and animals inside the house as well. Bring floral prints, animal structures, huge wings give the house a surreal vibe that will sometimes comfort the housemates while sometimes play a spoilsport. The house has been very interestingly designed and I hope the contestants and viewers like it.”