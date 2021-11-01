Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's maths logic stumps show's fans, they ask ‘Isn't she an engineer?’

A clip from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 shows contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal caught up in a big argument over rules of mathematics. While they appeared to have started the argument using numerators, denominators and fractions as metaphors for the contestants and their equations with each other, viewers could not ignore how flawed Tejasswi's understanding of maths actually was.

Screaming at Pratik, Tejasswi said that if in a fraction, the numerator is bigger than the denominator, the result is a negative number. The reverse of it--a larger denominator and a smaller numerator--gives a positive number. When Pratik challenged her reasoning, she snapped at him, “Mujhe maths mat sikha (Don't teach me maths).”

Bigg Boss viewers were stumped by her logic. Many even questioned her engineering background. “Paanchvi class fail tejaswi, numerator bada hua tho positive hotha hai (Did she fail class 5? A bigger numerator gives a positive number), 2 min silence fr her engineer degree," wrote a person. “Gadhi maths aata nhi aur chali sikhane (Idiot. She doesn't know maths and is out to preach it to everyone),” commented another. “Tejaswi Engineer hai na (Isn't she an engineer," asked another.

A viewer also explained how, in a fraction, if the numerator is bigger than the denominator, the result is a number bigger than one. In the reverse case, the number is less than one. The numerator or denominator do not determine whether the number is positive or negative. “Teja aapke fans v aapki trh uneducated hai... Ab smjh aaya bigboss dekhne vale kitne log bebkoof hai (Teja your friends are also idiots like you. Now I get it why Bigg Boss viewers are so stupid)," they added.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz spoke about how the new season will have more intelligent conversations in the house. “When we sit down, we will down our backgrounds, education and all. Things will unfold and talks about profession will be there. I guess lawyers, engineers and doctors will relate to us better. As there will be so many educated people, the intellect will be higher. I think more educated people will bring a sort of more maturity level to the show,” he had said. Umar is a doctor, Tejasswi an engineer and Pratik has a degree in law.

