Vishal Kotian mocks Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty’s bond, says ‘Shilpa Shetty ki behen ko pata liya’. Ridhi Dogra reacts

Actor Ridhi Dogra criticised actor Vishal Kotian and other Bigg Boss 15 contestants for poking fun at her ex-husband, Raqesh Bapat’s relationship with Shamita Shetty. In a video shared online, Vishal sat with contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz, and mocked Raqesh.

After making fun of the way Raqesh spells his name, Vishal said, “Bohot bada haath maara hai apne bhai ne. Seedha woh Shilpa Shetty jo hai na, uski behen ko pata liya hai. Ab kya hai ki uske dum pe yeh show se woh show, woh show se yeh show karta rehta hai, uska chalta rahega (He scored big. He managed to impress Shilpa Shetty’s sister. Because of her, he is now going from show to show).”

Tweeting the video, Ridhi urged the audience to vote Vishal, Karan, Tejasswi and Umar out of the show. “There are those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it ‘funny’ & those playing with truth and a game’s spirit. Audience, would you like being mocked? If not, take these people out. Simple. Period,” she wrote.

There r those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it 'funny' & those playing with truth and a game's spirit.

Audience - Would you like being mocked? If not take these ppl out. Simple. Period. https://t.co/pGDvVo0oXw — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) November 10, 2021

Raqesh and Shamita grew close on Bigg Boss OTT. She then entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant and he followed suit a month later.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Raqesh talked about Ridhi approving of his bond with Shamita. “She would be happy if I am with somebody and likewise, I will be happy if she finds somebody. Because at the end of it, we are two individuals, it’s water under the bridge now. We are two mature people and whatever decisions we have made so far were our own, we dealt with it maturely and we came out of it with flying colours,” he said.