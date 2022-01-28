Bigg Boss 15: Why the righteous and brave Shamita Shetty deserves to take the trophy home

The journey of Bigg Boss 15 comes to an end this weekend. After the surprise mid-week eviction of Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the contestants who made it to the finale week were Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash. Rakhi was sent out of the race for the winner's trophy after she was voted out of the show in a recent episode.

One of the biggest names for Bigg Boss 15 contestants, Shamita Shetty remained among the audience favourites throughout the season and is now the top contender for winning the season. We take a look at why she deserves to win Bigg Boss 15:

Shamita, a friend indeed

Shamita is truly the friend one needs inside the Bigg Boss house. Be it her friendship with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal, or her equations with Karan Kundrra and even Miesha Iyer, Shamita always tried to prioritise her friends above the politics of the game. She has often empathised with her co-contestants in the game.

Unapologetically honest

Shamita Shetty never shied away from voicing her opinion, not even when confronted by show host Salman Khan. There have been a few times during the season when Salman reprimanded her for her stand, but she stood her ground without being intimidated by Salman's personality. One such occasion was when she had to defend and explain her shoulder injury to everyone in the house.

The righteous one

Soon after appearing on the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty joined Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant in October last year. Through her four-month-long journey on the show, Shamita always stood for what she believed was right. Earlier this week, Tejasswi Prakash labelled Shamita an ‘aunty’ and criticised her for giving massages to Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra. Shamita slammed Tejasswi and reminded her that the tasks are part of the game.

Shamita never took any offence lying down and even stood up for others. In the initial days, we saw how she supported Ieshaan Sehgal and even confronted her 'rakhi-brother' Rajiv Adatia for Ieshaan's sake.

Celebs love her too

It may appear unfair to other contestants on the show to see big names such as Shilpa Shetty supporting her sister Shamita. However, Shamita's proximity to celebs is not her fault, but her reality. While other contestants have an army of fans supporting them, Shamita's supporters also comprise fans of Shilpa, Kashmera Shah, and Kamya Panjabi. Together, they make a huge vote bank, rooting for Shamita.

Shamita, the centre of discussion

Shamita was often the topic of discussion inside as well as outside the Bigg Boss 15 house. From allegations of the channel favouring her, to claims that she often faked her pain, housemates dis. Outside the Bigg Boss house, fans were either talking about how the actor carried herself graciously on a show full of fights, or they applauded her stance during altercations.

