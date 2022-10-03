Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta talks about his relationship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; says, 'she wants a future.' Watch

Udaariyan co-stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, both of whom have entered Bigg Boss 16's house together, have been facing rumours of them being romantically involved together. Priyanka insisted that Ankit is her best friend, but even Salman Khan refused to believe her and said, "Ladka ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte (a boy and a girl can never be friends)." Ankit and Priyanka's Bigg Boss housemates were also expectedly suspicious about their equation and asked Ankit questions about it. Also Read| Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's fans upset with Soundarya for nominating him

Ankit spoke to his Bigg Boss housemates about the conjecture regarding his equation with Priyanka, and insisted that nothing more is going to happen between them. He also said that it's because Priyanka wants a future but he is not on the same page.

In a new promo shared by Colors TV on Monday, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Gautam Vig teased Ankit about his equation with Priyanka, but he argued, "We are chill until we are fine. But if some fight happens between us, by some mistake, then you will find out."

Nimrit asked Ankit if there is anything beyond friendship that he shares with Priyanka. He replied, "We both are very clear and sorted. She wants a future, but I am very clear that I don't want it at all." Gautam also chimed in and said to Ankit, "She has that likeness and softness for you," to which the latter replied, "We are so good with each other that we don't even think about these things."

In the comments section, fans of the Udaariyan actors rooted for them. One said, "Priyankit are best. Their friendship I love the most rooting for them more. Excited." Another commented, "I like their duo! They can be just friends or more than that doesn't matter! But they sure are good for each other!!"

The new season of Bigg Boss premiered on Colors TV on October 1. Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, and Sumbul Touqueer are some of the other contestants this season.

