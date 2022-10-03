Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's fans get upset with Soundarya Sharma for nominating him for elimination

The first elimination round for the 16th season of Bigg Boss is already here, and has led to drama inside as well as outside the house. During the voting round, actor Soundarya Sharma nominated singer and boxer Abdu Rozik for elimination. This decision has not gone down well with Abdu's fans who expressed their disappointment with Soundarya on social media. Also Read| Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik was bullied for his size

Colors TV shared a new promo for the upcoming 'nomination special' episode of Bigg Boss on Monday. The video started with Soundarya Sharma nominating Abdu and saying 'sorry' for her decision. Actors Tina Datta and Manya Singh also said 'sorry' after making their nominations for unknown contestants. Bigg Boss then told the contestants that he is upset with Tina, Manya, and Soundarya for saying 'sorry,' and punished them by assigning all house chores to them until his next order.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik's fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts about Soundarya nominating him in the first round of eliminations. A fan asked, "Soundarya nominated Abdu .. what the hell. Why?" Another commented, "Abdu is such a cutie. Why did you nominate him? Eliminate Soundarya from Bigg Boss." A third one wrote, "Abdu is the deserving candidate of the season. Rock Abdu." Another wrote, "Abdu is so cute, we watch Bigg Boss only for him. Don't nominate him."

Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistani singer. The 19-year-old was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency and rickets at the age of five, after which he stopped growing. Talking about his participation in Bigg Boss, Abdu had said in a press statement, “Being short and small used to be such a hindrance as people always underestimated my aptitude. People always bad mouthed me as being the unfortunate child of God and mocked me for my disability throughout my childhood but now look where I have reached today."

The new season of Bigg Boss premiered on Colors TV on October 1. Host Salman Khan will be talking to the contestants on Friday and Saturday's episodes this time.

