Bigg Boss 16 contestants say Priyanka needs 'mann ki safaai'. Watch

Bigg Boss 16 contestants, nearly all of them, took the name of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary when filmmaker Karan Johar asked them to name a person who needs to clean her mind. In a new clip, shared by Bigg Boss on Twitter, Karan Johar was seen inside the house interacting with the contestants. Karan will appear on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday night. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta talks about his relationship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan asked the contestants, "Aap ek sadasya ka naam lenge jinki mann ki safaai ki saqkt zaroorat hai (You will take a contestant's name who strongly needs to clean her mind)." In the clip, most of the contestants took Priyanka's name. MC Stan said, "Mereko mann bhi saaf karna hai unka dimaag bhi saaf karna hai (I want to clean her mind as well as her head)." He also sprayed her with water from a hose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Next, Tina Datta said, "Mother India banne ki koshish karti hai (She tries to be Mother India)." Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia then spoke, "Doosro ke matters mein unnecessary taang nahi arani chahiye. Ek baat ko 50 baar bolo toh woh sach nahi ho jaati (One should not interfere in someone else's matter. If you repeat something 50 times it doesn't become a fact)."

All of them sprayed her with water in the video. The clip ended with a stunned Karan gesturing someone as to what is happening. The video was shared with the caption, "Karan ka sawaal padd gaya Priyanka par bhaari. Kya hai unhe mann ki safayi ki zaroorat? (Karan's question made it difficult for Priyanka. Does she need to clean her mind?)"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Priyanka, Tina, Nimrit and MC Stan, this season also features Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig, and Gori Nagori. Sreejita De was recently evicted from the house. Fans can watch Bigg Boss 16 throughout the week on Colors TV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON