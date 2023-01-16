Bigg Boss 16's Sreejita De: 'I don’t need Tina Datta to stay in the show'

Sreejita De, who is the latest contestant to be voted out of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 16, has said that she never did anything for the sake of creating controversy and staying in the game. She also said that she would never need Tina Datta, or anybody else, to stay in a game show. (Also read: Salman Khan names his 3 friends whom he wants to take inside Bigg Boss house)

Over the festive special Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan announced Sreejita De’s eviction - the second time she was voted out of the show. Sreejita was the first wild card entry this season. MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were also nominated for eviction, but they received more votes and were saved.

Sreejita told ETimes in an interview, “I never did anything with an intention of staying in the game. If I was doing something like that I would have purposely picked fights with Tina. It was a random conversation with Soundarya and I had no idea if it would be shown in the telecast or not.”

She added, "We talk a lot in 24 hours and it can’t be on your mind every time you speak that you have to say things which make you stay in the show for a longer period. It is not possible. Mujhe Bigg Boss mein rehne ke liye Tina Datta ki zarurat toh Bilkul nahi hai (I don’t need Tina Datta to stay in the show). In fact, before entering the show I had seen the kind of negative comments Tina was getting on social media. In fact, I don’t need anybody to survive in the show."

Talking about her equation with Tina, Sreejita said that she never spoke anything negative against Tina but the latter always did. Sreejita also said that it she was hurt, adding that Tina tried to throw her out of the show.

Upon her exit from the show, Sreejita had said in a press statement, “Being part of Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most life-altering experiences of my life. I will never forget the friendships that I made and the lessons that I learned on the show. The experience of the first two and the last two weeks on the show has been so different that even other people realized I was stronger on my second stint. What can beat the rush of having been on the most popular show on Indian television?! I thank all those who made my tryst with the show memorable. I wish all the contestants good luck, but I'll be very happy if Priyanka Chahar wins.”

