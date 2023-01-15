Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan apologises to housemates with folded hands before exit, breaks down. Watch

After Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan also seems to have taken an exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house. A promo from the show's upcoming episode appeared online which showed Bigg Boss announcing his exit as he listens to this message with moist eyes. Several of his housemates including Sumbul Touqeer Khan are seen crying as they hear the announcement. Also read: Salman Khan names Katrina Kaif and two more friends he wants to take inside Bigg Boss house. See here

The promo shows Bigg Boss speaking about how Sajid Khan took the difficult decision of coming on the show to reconnect with his fans and how he was the only one in the house who was respected by each and every housemate. Bigg Boss further said that among many of stories told by the filmmaker, the story of Bigg Boss 16 will also be among them.

In his farewell speech, Sajid joins his hands and says with tears in his eyes, “jo jo mere kisi se bhi jhagde ho, haath jorke mafi mangta hu. Lekin aap logo ka bahut support raha (I fold my hands to apologise to all those I fought with. But you people supported me a lot).”

Viewers had mixed reactions to Sajid's exit on social media. While many questioned Bigg Boss for giving such a special farewell to Sajid and asked why this was not done for Abdu, many also praised Sajid's game despite his bad image due to the multiple molestation complaints against him.

A viewer commented on the promo, “Sajid played well. His outside career image did not let him appreciated by the audience. He was good player and his game was better than Shiv.” Another said, “Ye to hona hi tha eski Abdu ke bina es show mein koi existence hi nhi thi. Ye Abdu ke karan hi itna tika or dikh rha tha (this was bound to happen, he didn't have any existence in the show without Abdu. He was visible only because of him).”

A comment also hinted how Sajid's contract with the channel was over. It read: “It's all pre-planned. Koi votes toh Mila nahi. But elimination hoga toh bejati ho jayega. Contract bhi toh 12th tak tha (He didn't get any votes and elimination would have been an insult, his contract was also till January 12).” A viewer also asked, “Why are you giving so much hype to him he does not deserve it after seeing his real face in BB house I literally started hating him.” A person also called his exit “good riddance”.

On Saturday, Abdu Rozik was spotted arriving for Maniesh Paul's podcast. He was seen waving to his fans from the sunroof of his car. He recently made a voluntary exit from the show.

