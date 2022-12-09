Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan allows MC Stan to leave the show, he says 'mera mann nhi lagra'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan seems to have walked out of the show, as suggested in the new promo for the upcoming episode. The rapper is among four contestants nominated for evictions this week but why would he walk out voluntarily left the viewers guessing. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De re-enters house as wildcard, teases Tina Datta by giving Shaleen Bhanot a long hug. Watch

The promo for the Friday episode shows host Salman Khan in attendance. He reminds MC Stan about how he had entered the show with much enthusiasm. He says, “kis mindset ke saath aaya tha tu yaha Stan. Tere bahar bahut saare fan hain, wo bolenge yar ye kaunsa humara hero. Quitter bolenge tere ko ajha lagega kya (you had come with what mindset on the show? You have so many fans outside, they will say what kind of hero is this. Will you like it when they will call you a quitter)?”

MC Stan replies, “Mera mun sahi mein nahi lagra sir (I am not feeling happy here).” When his co-housemates tell him “aise thode na chalega (this is not how it is done), he tells them, ”bhailog behenlog… (brothers and sisters)" as if giving a speech before his departure. Salman goes on to tell him to leave if he wans to and announces the opening of gates of the Bigg Boss house. And MC Stan walks out.

Colors however shared the promo with the caption, "Kya hai yeh koi nayi trick, ya sach mein kar rahe hai MC Stan iss show ko quit? (is this a new trick or MC Stan is actually quitting the show)?"

Many of his fans asked him not to quit in the comments section of the promo. However, actor Ashita Dhawan commented on the promo on Instagram, “For the first time in the history of BIG BOSS, I feel @m___c___stan shud leave the house for personal growth. He looks like a bird trapped in a cage. He will shine brighter outside.” A viewer also wrote, “He has so many projects outside! And he is not even interested in your guys fake show! Stan ki public loves him, he will be so happy to come out of your fake show!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON