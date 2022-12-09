Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan tells Tina Datta to play alone after she complains

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta, who recently cried and asked the reality show's team to let her go home, told host Salman Khan that she wanted to talk to him alone. In a new video shared by ColorsTV on Instagram on Friday, Tina was called into the confession room by Salman Khan. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta weeps bitterly after Soundarya Sharma alleges she took her food, pleads to be sent home)

In the clip, when Salman asked Tina what has been bothering her, she replied that she has been feeling lonely. Tina continued, "I have been trying to create a bond but somehow there are flaws for which I'm unable to do it. Nobody talks to me."

Salman suggested, "The way you are telling me this, go and confess this to one of the groups." Tina replied, "Maine koshish kiya hai. One on one bhi baat karne ki bhi maine koshish kiya hai. Abhi Shalin (Bhanot) k saath meri dosti, mujhe nahi pata bahar kya dikh raha hai, kya nahi dikh raha hai sir (I tried. I tried to have a conversation one on one. My friendship with Shalin, I don't know how it's coming across outside)."

Salman replied, "If you think, ‘He is just a friend of mine’, then that's not how it is getting portrayed outside. You also told him, 'I love you'." Tina responded that she meant it as a friend. She said, "Iska woh matlab nahi hai. Main usko acche se jaanti tak nahi hoon (I didn't mean it romantically. I hardly know him)." Salman told her, "You have said 'I love you' and I'm sure Shalin has also taken it from that angle."

As Tina reiterated that nobody talks to her inside the house and everyone has made groups, Salman asked her, "You feel that way that you need support?" Tina responded, "Not support, but a company, someone with whom I can talk the entire day. Otherwise, what do I do the entire day?"

Salman said, "You have come here to win, not talk. The more you play alone the bigger your chances to win. Those who have played alone have won." The video ended with Tina nodding her head to Salman's advice.

Recently, Tina and Soundarya Sharma had a massive fight after the latter accused her of taking her food. Sitting in front of the camera, Tina then wept bitterly and asked Bigg Boss to let her leave the show. Shalin consoled her after the fight.

