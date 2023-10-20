Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande feels Vikki Jain is avoiding her, tells him ‘sab apke dost ban gaye.' Watch

Its been a week since Bigg Boss Season 17 began, and misunderstandings have already begun. Ankita Lokhande and Vikki Jain are one of the two married couples inside the Bigg Boss house, and in a new teaser of the upcoming episode which was released on Friday, both of them were seen having an arguement. The promo shows Ankita telling Vikki that its okay that he is making new connections and friends in the house, but she is feeling avoided. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with husband Vikki Jain, says she feels lonely when he talks to others)

In the new promo, Ankita is seen lying down in the pool area, with Vikki sitting at the other end. Vikki says that he knew that this was bound to happen, and Ankita asks what. He says, "Jo ho raha he (what is happening now)." Ankita then says that she called her nicely to be with her and she is just lying down comfortably. Vikki then says, "Tereko jo cheez achchi lagti hein na won cheez situation mein sahi nhi hoti (Things that feel okay to you are not okay according to the situation)."

Ankita then adds, "Tu karta hein enjoy sabke saath, bahut he achchi baat he. Sab apke dost ban gaye achchi baat he. Mujhe aise lagta hein kabhi.. ki itna toh avoid nahi karta tha na kabhi (You like spending your time with other people, that's very good. Everyone is your friend, that's also good. I feel that sometimes you did not avoid me this much earlier)." Vikki then adds that if he were to spend all his time with her then why would he be in Bigg Boss.

Before entering the house, Ankita had told PTI, “I never thought I could be a Bigg Boss contestant. I try to stay away from controversies. I don’t like to fight. I’ve always seen people on Bigg Boss fighting and arguing with each other but over the years things have changed on the show. There’s a certain boundary right now. For me, that was the first thing. The other thing is that I have Vicky by my side. I'm an emotional person. So, having my partner with me on the show is going to be a big support and strength.”

