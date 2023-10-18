Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with husband Vikki Jain, says she feels lonely when he talks to others

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vikki Jain are one of the two married couples inside the Bigg Boss house, with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma being the other. Now the promo for the upcoming Wednesday episode of the newly launched reality show features the two couples struggling to settle in the house. The promo shows Ankita looking upset with Vikki and saying that he is everywhere in the house but with her. Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to Ankita Lokhande and Vikki Jain, meet the contestants and what they do Ankita Lokhande and Vikki Jain haven't settled down in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Ankita is upset with Vikki Jain

The second segment of the promo shows Ankita Lokhande and Vikki talking in the bedroom. A teary-eyed Ankita tells him how they had discussed that they will live together in the Bigg Boss house but they are nowhere. “Mere ko duniya hurt nahi kar sakti, mujhko keval mera insaan hurt kar sakta hai aur main hurt ho rahi hu (people cannot hurt me, only my man can hurt me and I am hurt).” He says sorry to her and tries to calm her down.

She sobs as Vikki tries to sooth her. "Pata nahi kyu mere ko bahut akela… Tu har jagah hai Vikki bas mere saath nahi hai, mere ko feeling aari hai (I don't know why I am feeling so lonely. You are everywhere Vikki but not with me, I can feel that)," she says while not looking convinced by his apologies.

What Ankita had said about participating with Vikki

Before entering the house, Ankita had told PTI, “I never thought I could be a Bigg Boss contestant. I try to stay away from controversies. I don’t like to fight. I’ve always seen people on Bigg Boss fighting and arguing with each other but over the years things have changed on the show. There’s a certain boundary right now. For me, that was the first thing. The other thing is that I have Vicky by my side. I'm an emotional person. So, having my partner with me on the show is going to be a big support and strength.”

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

The Bigg Boss promo actually opens with Bigg Boss asking Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma about what exactly they want to do on the show. Neil tells Bigg Boss that it should accept that the couple is boring. As they continue to do the brainstorming, Neil says that they should talk more openly. A confused Aishwarya even asks Bigg Boss about the exact format of the show. She then claims having mood swings and breaks down.

