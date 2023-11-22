Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande hits husband Vicky Jain with her 'chappal'. Watch

Bigg Boss 17: Actor Ankita Lokhande is not too happy with husband Vicky Jain. The couple was seen arguing and the former ended up throwing her slipper at him as other contestants looked on. In the Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss 17, amid discussion over food, Ankia lost her cool, and after hitting Vicky with her slipper, she walked off. Also read: Ankita Lokhande says she didn't go to Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral despite Vicky Jain's advice

What exactly happened

Heated argument over food erupts on Bigg Boss 17; Ankita Lokhande hit Vicky Jain with slipper.

Isha Malviya, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Vicky Jain, and Munawar Faruqui got into a heated argument over food in the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode. Earlier, Vicky had convinced Khanzaadi to eat food cooked by Dimaag room members after she said that she was starving. The discussion escalated as Isha questioned Khanzaadi for lying about not eating the food cooked by Vicky's room members.

When this was being discussed, Ankita disagreed with Vicky Jain. While Vicky and Khanzaadi were denying the allegations made by Isha, Ankita told everyone that Khanzaadi did, in fact, eat food cooked by Dimaag room members. Ankita mentioned that she herself saw Khanzaadi eating the food. Vicky then made faces and after he tried to joke about it with Ankita, playfully pulling her, Ankita pushed him away and threw her slippers at him.

Ankita's action diverted everyone's attention, and all contestants laughed and cheered for Ankita as she hit Vicky with her ‘chappal (slipper)’ twice. One of them said in Hindi, "The biggest news in the county right now: Wife beats up husband with her slipper." After this, Ankita walked away.

Ankita's pregnancy rumours

Last week, Ankita had a discussion with Vicky Jain and a video from their conversation surfaced online, leading to the rumours about Ankita being pregnant with the couple's first child. In the clip, Ankita had told Vicky that she was tired, wasn't feeling well and wanted to go home.

Vicky tried to interrupt her, but she told him in Hindi, "I am not crazy, I know what I am saying. I have undergone blood tests for pregnancy. Something is wrong. I took a urine test as well. I have mood swings. Something is happening to me."

Bigg Boss 17 airs from Monday-Friday at 10pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on Colors TV and JioCinema.

