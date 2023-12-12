Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande weeps as Vicky Jain insults her for not cooking for him, says ‘kya banaya 3 saal mein’

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage seems to have hit a rough patch inside the house as the two have arguments over domestic matters too often. A new promo shows the couple having a bitter exchange of words over Ankita's cooking skills. It ends with Ankita ending up in tears as Vicky asks her what has she cooked in three years of their marriage. Also read: Internet finds Vicky Jain's ‘Lalita Pawar 2.0’ mom too rude as she tells Ankita Lokhande's mother to shut up

Colors TV shared the promo on Instagram with the caption: “Vicky aur Ankita mein phir hui anbann (once again Vicky and Ankita have an argument). Is their love in trouble?”

The Bigg Boss 17 promo shows Ankita and Khanzaadi quarrelling in the kitchen area. An irritiated looking Ankita tells Vicky, “Jab main tumhe banake khilati hu to tumhe bas Khanzaadi ke haath se khana hota hai (whenever I cook for you, you always prefer the food cooked by Khanzaadi).” This doesn't seem to go down well with Vicky who replies, “Tameez se baat kia kar mujhse (talk to me with respect).”

They further go on to have a heated exchange of words. Vicky says “Zindagi iske bahar bhi hai (there is life after the show as well)” to which Ankita responds, “Tumhari bhi hai, Khanzaadi nhi khilayegi khana (you also have a life outside the show, Khanzaadi won't cook for you then).” Vicky hit the hornet's nest as he tells her, “Tumne kya banaya 3 saal mein (what did you cook in last 3 years)?” When she says, “Bana rahi thi bhai pyaar se (I was actually cooking for you with love)”, he says that the love was missing in that food. He then asks her to not talk to him at all and she breaks down while all those around her continue to work in the kitchen.

Viewers, however, remain divided over the same. Showing sympathy for Ankita, a viewer wrote, “Vicky hamesha ankita ki sabke samne disrespect karta hai (Vicky always disrespects Ankita in front of everyone).. this is very wrong.!!” Another said, “Not an Ankita's fan..But I must say Vicky you don't deserve her. After fight also she took your side.. Bcz she loves you. Here pyaar (love) not missing from her side, pyaar missing from ur side..What is the meaning of Zindagi bahar bhi hai.”

Defending Vicky, a viewer commented, “Ankita is actually kam chor (lazy). Vicky does all her duties like cleaning bathrooms platform cleaning and all. Vicky gets irritated with this attitude of hers that’s why he said all these.” A comment also read: “Drama drama and drama always trying to control Vicky and play victim card.”

A viewer suggested the producers to not call couples in future. A comment read: “BB should stop bring in couples for this reality show. Does not make sense at all they are fighting their personal life in front of national TV. Either bring the wife or the husband that’s it. Makers are ruining their relationship in the house.”

