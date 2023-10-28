Bigg Boss 17: Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan to roast contestants, reveal why Salman Khan called them

There is a new development on Bigg Boss 17. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will now be hosted by Salman Khan on Friday and Saturday and his brothers and actors Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will roast the contestants on Sunday. The new promo also shows them joking about the actual reason why Salman called them to work with him on the show. Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Vicky Jain for insulting Ankita Lokhande, says ‘not at all entertaining’

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan have joined Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17.

The promo opens with Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan sitting in the Bigg Boss house, talking about their new contract. Talking about it, Arbaaz says that the contract has mentioned that if they work on the show, they cannot work on a show with any other channel. Giving him a sarcastic response, Sohail asks, “Humne bahut shows kiye hain na bahar ke channel ke liye (have we done a lot of shows with other channels)?” The two are not active on television. He further asks Arbaaz about what they are actually doing on the show and Arbaaz replies that they are hosting the show. But Salman comes walking towards them and makes it clear that he will be hosting on Fridays and Saturdays and Arbaaz and Sohail will be roasting the contestants on Sundays.

The three siblings then sit on a bike and arrive on the move to the Bigg Boss stage and groove to Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? song Just Chill. All three of them had starred in the movie. Arbaaz tells Salman that Sohail wasn't sure about what he had to do on the show. He tells them that Salman called them because it's the “number one” show in terms of entertainment. Arbaaz adds that the show indeed serves a lot of entertainment. Reacting to him in sarcasm, Sohail says, “Ye to kahenge hi, inhe aapke saath Dabangg 4 karni hai (he will say that because he wants to do Dabangg 4 with you.” Arbaaz cross questions Sohail, “Tujhe Radhe 2 nahi banani hai?” and Sohail replies, “No”.

A viewer commented on the promo “Bhai chara (brotherhood)” with a clapping emoji. Another commented, “Hello Brothers”. One more said, “Ab aayega asli mazaa (now the real fun will begin), all brothers in one game”

