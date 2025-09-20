Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan returns to Weekend Ka Vaar, tells Mridul: 'Plus one ki category mein aa rahe ho’

From contestants to the audience, many eagerly wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss to see host Salman Khan consider the contestants' performances. Last week, he was unable to attend because he was busy shooting his upcoming film, and filmmaker Farah Khan came instead. But this week, Salman has returned, as seen in the new teaser shared by the makers. Mridul Tiwari was one of the contestants who received feedback from Salman Khan during this week's Weekend Ka Var episode.

Salman calls out Mridul

In the teaser shared by JioHotstar on Instagram, Salman spoke about Mridul and said, “Aap humesha kisi ke chatra chaya mein chal rahe ho! Plus one ke category mein nazar aa rahe ho aap. Kitne followers hai aapke (You are always playing under someone in the house. You seem to have fallen in the plus one category. How many followers do you have)?” Mridul answers that he has 35 million followers.

‘Jab dikhayi nahi de rahe ho…’

Salman adds, “Aap ko aisa lagta hain ki chahe mein kuch bhi karoon ya naa karoon itne vote toh aa hi jayenge. Nahi dega koi. Ab yaha pe jab dikhayi nahi de rahe ho toh ap ke followers waqt aane par definitely haath khada kar denge (You think whether you do something or not, your followers will always vote for you. That will not happen. Let me tell you that now that you are not visible then when time comes your followers will also take a backseat)!”

The reality show kicked off on 24 August with a new theme of “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” (Government of the Housemates). The theme states that the house will be run by the contestants’ decisions and that Bigg Boss will not interfere in the matter. This week, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama and Pranit More have been nominated for eviction.

The show streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.