Bigg Boss 20 full list of contestants (updated live): Salman Khan welcomes Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, Kanika Mann and more

Bigg Boss 20 full list of contestants (updated live): The Bigg Boss house is ready to open its doors once again, and this time, the drama comes with a brand-new batch of celebrities, influencers and familiar faces. With Salman Khan returning as host for Bigg Boss 20, the excitement around who will enter the house, who will clash and who could emerge as the season’s favourite is already at an all-time high. This year, the show's theme is Tathastu, which means the contestants will have not one but two chances to survive in the house.

Bigg Boss 20 full list of contestants (updated live): All about the celebs entering Salman Khan's show.

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Here’s the full list of Bigg Boss 20 contestants

1-Rhiti Tiwari

After winning hearts as a contestant in Bigg Boss 4, Manoj Tiwari is returning to the reality show for its 20th season—but this time, he won’t be competing for the trophy. The actor-politician will make a special appearance on Bigg Boss 20 to see off his daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, as she enters the controversial reality show.

Deep Dive What is the theme of Bigg Boss 20? The theme of Bigg Boss 20 is 'Tathastu', which means contestants will have two chances to survive in the house. Who are some of the notable contestants in Bigg Boss 20? Some notable contestants in Bigg Boss 20 include Rhiti Tiwari, Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, and Mary Kom. How can viewers watch the premiere of Bigg Boss 20? Viewers can watch the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

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{{^usCountry}} Rhiti is a singer, songwriter, composer and producer who has released several of her singles on YouTube and Spotify, including Baarish, Maansik Santulan, Jhoothi Baby, Ghum Chuke and more. She boasts 16.5K followers on social media. 2- Kanika Mann {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rhiti is a singer, songwriter, composer and producer who has released several of her singles on YouTube and Spotify, including Baarish, Maansik Santulan, Jhoothi Baby, Ghum Chuke and more. She boasts 16.5K followers on social media. 2- Kanika Mann {{/usCountry}}

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Kanika Mann is a popular television actress and model who rose to fame with her portrayal of Guddan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Her performance made her a familiar face among TV audiences, and she later appeared in shows such as Roohaniyat and Chand Sifarish. She has also ventured into reality television, participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. One of the highlights of the show was when Kanika was accused of cheating by Rubina Dilaik.

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Most recently, Kanika won hearts with her portrayal of a dragon in Ektaa Kapoor's show, Naagin 7, opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

3- Aasif Khan

Aasif Khan has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi entertainment industry with his memorable performances in films and OTT shows. Hailing from Nimbahera, Rajasthan, Aasif moved to Jaipur, where he spent around five years doing theatre before shifting to Mumbai in 2016 to pursue acting professionally. His breakthrough came with web shows such as Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Panchayat, where his portrayal of Ganesh, often referred to as ‘Damad Ji’, earned him widespread recognition. He has also appeared in films including Pagglait, The Great Indian Family and Kakuda. The actor got emotional as he met Salman on grand premiere.

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4- Qazi Tauqueer

The Kashmiri singer first shot to nationwide fame in 2005 when he won the reality singing show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, becoming one of the most recognisable faces of Indian reality television at the time. He was in the same season as Bollywood singer Arijit Singh. Qazi went on to explore acting and music beyond Fame Gurukul, and has also been associated with the popular song Afghan Jalebi from Phantom.

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5-Isha Rikhi

Isha is a Punjabi actor and model who has predominantly worked in Punjabi cinema. Born and brought up in Chandigarh, she began her career in modelling before making her acting debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013. She went on to feature in films such as Happy Go Lucky, What the Jatt!!, Desi Munde, Ardaas and Mindo Taseeldarni. She made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018.

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In 2026, Isha made headlines for her marriage to rapper Badshah, which was later followed by their separation after around five months.

6- Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular faces of Bhojpuri cinema. She began her career on Hindi television, appearing in shows such as Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Maayka and Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. She made her Bhojpuri film debut with Nirahua Hindustani in 2014, opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, and quickly became one of the industry's leading female lead.

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Her pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav became particularly popular, with the duo going on to feature together in films including Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Nirahua Chalal London. Amrapali has also starred in films such as Patna Se Pakistan, Raja Babu, Border, Sher Singh and Aashiqui. Her popularity has earned her several Bhojpuri film awards, and she has also been popularly called the “YouTube Queen” because of the huge digital following of her songs and performances.

7- Rohed Khan

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Rohed Khan is an Austrian actor and model who has been making his presence felt in Indian cinema. He has appeared in films including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tejas and Sarzameen.

8- Love Gill

Love Gill, whose real name is Lovepreet Kaur Gill, is a Punjabi actor and model who has worked across music videos, television and films. She began her entertainment journey with modelling and shot to attention after featuring in Karan Aujla’s 2019 music video Facts. She later made her television debut with Tu Patang Main Dor, playing Zarina, before entering Punjabi cinema with Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Pareshan in 2021. She has since appeared in films including Haterz, Kulche Chole, Vekhi Ja Chhedi Na and Furlow.

She beat Rhiya Ahir, the viral NEET Protest girl to enter Salman Khan's show as a contestant.

9- Mary Kom

Mary is one of India's most celebrated boxers. She is the only woman to win the World Boxing Championships six times, with her six gold medals coming in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018. She also made history as the first Indian woman boxer to win gold at the Asian Games in 2014, and at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. Her trophy cabinet also includes a historic bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.

Her achievements have earned her some of India’s highest sporting and civilian honours, including the Arjuna Award, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Padma Shri (2006), Padma Bhushan (2013) and Padma Vibhushan (2020).

10- Mahhi Vij