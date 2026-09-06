Bigg Boss 20 premiere: When and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted show; time and other details revealed

The makers have been dropping promos to tease the show’s contestants, one of whom is expected to be Badshah’s estranged wife, Isha Rikhi . A new promo for Bigg Boss 20 revealed that actor-politician Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, will be one of the contestants.

Bigg Boss 20 will kick off with a grand premiere today, September 6. Viewers can watch the grand premiere on JioHotstar from 9 PM. Like last season, the reality show will move to an OTT-first approach this year too, streaming on JioHotstar first, before getting a delayed telecast on Colors TV. Viewers can air Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss , one of the most popular and entertaining reality shows on Indian television, is all set to return with a brand-new season. Hosted once again by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan , Bigg Boss 20 promises high drama and unexpected twists with the theme ‘Vardaan’.

Faisal Khan, Aamir Khan’s brother, Karan Wahi’s ex Uditi Singh, Kushal Tanwar, Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, and Khushi Dubey are some of the names circulating. Even boxing legend Mary Kom’s name has been brought up as one of the rumoured contestants.

About the Bigg Boss house The Season 20 house is built around the idea of duality, bringing together elements that normally would not belong in the same space. Familiar objects have been given unusual twists, creating a house that feels colourful, lively and a little out of the ordinary. The house has been designed this season, taking inspiration from the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland.

Room No. 20 adds another layer of mystery to the new Bigg Boss house. The space has been kept under wraps for now, with its surprise set to be revealed only as the season progresses. It gives viewers one more detail to watch out for once the contestants step into the house and the game begins.