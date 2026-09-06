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Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan returns as host, Manoj Tiwari's daughter confirmed to enter the house

By Santanu Das
Sep 6, 2026, 19:12:44 IST

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: The wait is almost over! Salman Khan will introduce the contestants for this season.

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Check out the best moments from the show. (PTI09_04_2026_000425A) (PTI)
Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Check out the best moments from the show. (PTI09_04_2026_000425A) (PTI)

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan returns as the host of the popular reality show. Check out the biggest and grandest moments from the premiere....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 6 Sept 2026, 07:12:43 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Rhiya Ahir or Love Gill? Who will be a contestant this season?

    Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Viewers had the chance to vote for their favourite between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill to help them secure place in the house. Salman Khan will reveal the winner tonight.

  • 6 Sept 2026, 07:03:36 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Manoj Tiwari's daughter confirmed to take part as a contestant this season

    Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari was a Season 4 contestant. This time around, his daughter, musician Rhiti Tiwari, will be taking part.

    A new promo for Bigg Boss 20 reveals that Rhiti will be one of the contestants. Salman advised her, “Ghar ke andar, ande lo lekar kabhi fight nahi karna (Do not fight over eggs when inside the house).” He also added, “Ae baap pe mat jaana. (Don’t talk about my father),” as Manoj grinned and covered his face. Rhiti cracked a ‘baap’ joke in return, making her father and Salman crack up.

  • 6 Sept 2026, 06:56:43 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: When and where to watch the show

    Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: The grand premiere will begin in JioHotstar at 9 PM. Viewers can stream it later on Television on ColorsTV at 10.30 pm.

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