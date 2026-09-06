Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan returns as host, Manoj Tiwari's daughter confirmed to enter the house
Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: The wait is almost over! Salman Khan will introduce the contestants for this season.
Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan returns as the host of the popular reality show. Check out the biggest and grandest moments from the premiere....Read More
• Host Salman Khan is all set to kick off proceedings for Bigg Boss 20 tonight (September 6). The show will have an OTT-first approach this year too.
• Salman Khan introduced this season’s central twist, saying, “Bigg Boss mein milega, meri jaan... extra jeevan daan (You'll get an extra lease on life in Bigg Boss, my dear).”
• As the host, Salman Khan will unveil the new contestants on the grand stage tonight, with many names already doing the rounds. Manoj Tiwari's daughter, musician Rhiti Tiwari, has been confirmed.
• The grand premiere of Bigg Boss will premiere on OTT first, and then air on Colors TV later tonight.
• The Bigg Boss 20 house has been designed this season, taking inspiration from the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland.
• Even the name of boxing legend Mary Kom has been brought up as one of the rumoured contestants.
• The makers have been dropping promos to tease the show’s contestants, one of whom is expected to be Badshah’s estranged wife, Isha Rikhi.
• Rhiya Ahir, who went viral for stopping a police van during the NEET protests, is also eyeing a place in the reality show.
• The previous season concluded with TV actor Gaurav Khanna winning the trophy.
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- 6 Sept 2026, 07:12:43 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Rhiya Ahir or Love Gill? Who will be a contestant this season?
Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Viewers had the chance to vote for their favourite between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill to help them secure place in the house. Salman Khan will reveal the winner tonight.
- 6 Sept 2026, 07:03:36 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Manoj Tiwari's daughter confirmed to take part as a contestant this season
Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari was a Season 4 contestant. This time around, his daughter, musician Rhiti Tiwari, will be taking part.
A new promo for Bigg Boss 20 reveals that Rhiti will be one of the contestants. Salman advised her, “Ghar ke andar, ande lo lekar kabhi fight nahi karna (Do not fight over eggs when inside the house).” He also added, “Ae baap pe mat jaana. (Don’t talk about my father),” as Manoj grinned and covered his face. Rhiti cracked a ‘baap’ joke in return, making her father and Salman crack up.
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- 6 Sept 2026, 06:56:43 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: When and where to watch the show
Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: The grand premiere will begin in JioHotstar at 9 PM. Viewers can stream it later on Television on ColorsTV at 10.30 pm.