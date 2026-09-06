Bigg Boss 20 Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan returns as host, Manoj Tiwari's daughter confirmed to enter the house

• Host Salman Khan is all set to kick off proceedings for Bigg Boss 20 tonight (September 6). The show will have an OTT-first approach this year too.

• Salman Khan introduced this season’s central twist, saying, “Bigg Boss mein milega, meri jaan... extra jeevan daan (You'll get an extra lease on life in Bigg Boss, my dear).”

• As the host, Salman Khan will unveil the new contestants on the grand stage tonight, with many names already doing the rounds. Manoj Tiwari's daughter, musician Rhiti Tiwari, has been confirmed.

• The grand premiere of Bigg Boss will premiere on OTT first, and then air on Colors TV later tonight.

• The Bigg Boss 20 house has been designed this season, taking inspiration from the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland.

• Even the name of boxing legend Mary Kom has been brought up as one of the rumoured contestants.

• The makers have been dropping promos to tease the show’s contestants, one of whom is expected to be Badshah’s estranged wife, Isha Rikhi.

• Rhiya Ahir, who went viral for stopping a police van during the NEET protests, is also eyeing a place in the reality show.

• The previous season concluded with TV actor Gaurav Khanna winning the trophy.