Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer admits he ‘didn’t sing well' when he defeated Arijit Singh to lift the trophy of Fame Gurukul

Singer Qazi Touqeer won the 2005 reality show Fame Gurukul, beating Arijit Singh and others. However, after that, he was not seen much in the public eye until he entered Bigg Boss 20 this year. The singer has been all over the internet since day one of the show. In a recent episode, Qazi impressed everyone with his singing, only to later admit that he did not sing well when he won Fame Gurukul.

Qazi Touqeer admits he didn't sing well when he won Fame Gurukul

Qazi Touqeer is winning hearts in Bigg Boss 20.

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In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, contestants were introduced to a new room called the Legacy Room after Bigg Boss showed them a ‘movie’ featuring a compilation of all the seasons of Bigg Boss so far and the contestants who became iconic in the history of the show. In the Legacy Room, as all the contestants were seated, Qazi sang O Mere Dil Ke Chain from Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972).

Everyone was mesmerised by Qazi's voice. Amrapali Dubey then recalled his Fame Gurukul stint and said, “the entire country voted for you because of this talent of yours.” Qazi revealed that he was overwhelmed by the support at the time but added, “lekin main achha nahi gaata tha uss time (But I didn't sing well at that time).”

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{{^usCountry}} Even the internet was impressed with Qazi's singing. One of the comments read, “It's like Sonu Nigam and Shaan singing together.” Another commented, “Now we know why he won Fame Gurukul.” Another fan wrote, “He sings so well that even Bigg Boss waited for his song to finish before speaking.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even the internet was impressed with Qazi's singing. One of the comments read, “It's like Sonu Nigam and Shaan singing together.” Another commented, “Now we know why he won Fame Gurukul.” Another fan wrote, “He sings so well that even Bigg Boss waited for his song to finish before speaking.” {{/usCountry}}

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Qazi shot to fame after winning Sony TV’s singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He was declared the winner alongside Ruprekha Banerjee on October 20, 2005, after winning over audiences with his stage presence and popularity. Interestingly, the show also featured a young Arijit Singh, who was eliminated before the finale and finished in sixth place.

Qazi and Arijit have remained friends. In 2026, Qazi revisited their Fame Gurukul days and spoke warmly about Arijit, describing him as a person without insecurity or jealousy and calling him a genius. Arijit has also shown his support for Qazi during his Bigg Boss 20 stint, even calling him “apna rockstar”.

About Bigg Boss 20

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The new season has the theme ‘Tathas-Two’, which means every contestant in the house gets two lives to save themselves and survive in the house. In a recent development, Yung DSA became the first captain of the house, which led to Kanika Mann losing one of her lives. This week, Kanika, Amrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan and Love Gill have been nominated for elimination. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.