Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh calls breakup with ex Karan Wahi a ‘blessing in disguise’, says he used to demotivate her

Actor Uditi Singh is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 20. Ahead of the premiere, there were speculations that she would enter the reality show with her ex-boyfriend, actor Karan Wahi. However, that did not happen. In the latest episode, Uditi spoke at length about her relationship did not work out and why it was a ‘blessing in disguise’.

What Uditi said

Uditi Singh talked about her relationship with Karan Wahi.

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While talking with Scout in the garden area, Uditi said, “Mere liye the breakup was really a blessing in disguise. Kyuki meri puri career, meri puri life, sab kuch badal gaya (Because my whole career and my life changed after that).”

She went on to add, "Humne lockdown mein na saath mein pet liya, a golden retreiver. Usko leke bohot ladaiyaan start hui. Covid bhi tah toh safai ka hum dono ka bada woh tha… Mere tareeke alag safai ke, uske alag. Phir woh thoda dominant bhi tha usme… apko nahi aata. Kyuki age gap tha toh har cheez mereko ye bolte thhe ki, ‘Aap nahi kar payoge,’ and ‘Aapko nahi aata!’ Partner hi demotivate kar raha hai. Stars nahi milte toh har baat pe ladaai hota hai (We took a pet during the lockdown, and both of us were big in terms of cleanliness. Our rules were different. He was a little dominant and would say that I could not do things. That I would not be able to finish this work, things like that. He used to demotivate me. When stars don't align, this is what happens)."

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More details

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Uditi had shared how they met. She shared that she DM'd him on Instagram about a restaurant in London, and then the two decided to meet. He was in London for three days, when the two and his other friends went out shopping and continued talking. After two months, they started dating. During the lockdown, she had shifted to India and was looking for jobs in an MNC while staying closer to the actor. They were also discussing how they would eventually marry, when the breakup happened and it was a hard time for her. “We were quite serious about dating and then marriage. Shaadi waala chakkar tha (It was about the issue of marriage,” she said. Uditi was seen breaking down in tears, as Maahi and the others rushed to hug and comfort her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Uditi had shared how they met. She shared that she DM'd him on Instagram about a restaurant in London, and then the two decided to meet. He was in London for three days, when the two and his other friends went out shopping and continued talking. After two months, they started dating. During the lockdown, she had shifted to India and was looking for jobs in an MNC while staying closer to the actor. They were also discussing how they would eventually marry, when the breakup happened and it was a hard time for her. “We were quite serious about dating and then marriage. Shaadi waala chakkar tha (It was about the issue of marriage,” she said. Uditi was seen breaking down in tears, as Maahi and the others rushed to hug and comfort her. {{/usCountry}}

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Karan and Uditi were in a relationship for more than two years, and broke up in 2022. Karan is currently competing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He is known for appearing in TV shows such as Remix, Dill Mill Gaye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhlaja. He also appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 13.