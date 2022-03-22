Bigg Boss fame Dimpy Ganguly announces third pregnancy, shares pic: 'Very soon this love will become x3'

Dimpy Ganguly, former Bigg Boss 8 contestant and model, has announced her third pregnancy. Taking to Instagram, Dimpy shared a photo as she posed with her two children--daughter Reanna and son Aryaan. Dimpy is married to businessman Rohit Roy. (Also Read | Dimpy Ganguly’s husband retaliates to trolls on her pregnancy)

In the photo, Dimpy is seen holding her son in her arms while Reanna kisses her baby bump. Dimpy opted for a long floral dress, kept her hair loose, wore earrings and had sunglasses on her head. She smiled looking at her daughter as she held her. The picture was clicked outdoors with several buildings seen in the backdrop.

Sharing the post, Dimpy wrote, "To me, the most gratifying and fulfilling love I have ever experienced is the love I have received from my babies. That selflessly selfish yet selfishly selfless kind, when they can't help but only think of you in their happiest, saddest, angriest, sleepiest, crankiest, hungriest moments, making you feel like some magical being and putting you on an almost god-like pedestal that can solve all the problems in their world, is what gives me a purpose every single day, to be a better person, to see the world with hopeful eyes even in the darkest of times, to let go of all that's painful and just be happy that regardless of what judgements the world might pass about me, I will always be their 'mum'."

She added, "How I know this? Because I'm still like that with mine. Can't believe very soon this love will become x3! Happy mother's day to all the lovely girl mums, boy mums, furry mums, friend mums, dads who are also mums and basically anyone who is willing to open their hearts to responsibly give and receive a love that's this big in magnitude in the UAE and all over the world. #uaemothersday #mothersday #mothers #momofthree."

Dimpy and Rohit tied the knot in November 2015. While Reanna was born in June 2016, they became parents to Aryaan in 2020. earlier, Dimpy was married to Rahul Mahajan. They got divorced in 2015 after five years of marriage.

