Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 to be extended by 2 more weeks, finale in June: report
tv

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 to be extended by 2 more weeks, finale in June: report

Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is getting an extension. The reality TV show which premiered on February 14, will now reportedly end in June.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Mohanlal has returned as the host of the show for the third time in a row.

The third season of the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam, which is currently being aired, will be extended by two more weeks, as per a report. The Mohanlal-hosted show, which has completed 89 days so far, will now be wrapped up when it completes 114 days.

The third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam premiered on February 14 with 14 contestants entering the house. After multiple eliminations and a few wild card entries, nine people are currently left in the house competing for the coveted trophy and a cash prize.

A Pinkvilla report claimed that the decision to extend the show by a couple of weeks was taken because of sudden surge in the Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

Kerala is one of the more severely affected states and the makers of the show had decided to extend the contestants' stay inside the house to curb the spread of the virus, it said.

Also read: Russell Crowe to play tech billionaire in Poker Face

The logo for the current season of the show was unveiled in January by actor Tovino Thomas. Mohanlal has returned as the host of the show for the third time in a row.

Last year, the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam got cancelled on the 75th day due to the coronavirus pandemic. From Rajith Kumar to Fukru, the show featured 23 contestants from different walks of life.

The third season of the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam, which is currently being aired, will be extended by two more weeks, as per a report. The Mohanlal-hosted show, which has completed 89 days so far, will now be wrapped up when it completes 114 days.

The third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam premiered on February 14 with 14 contestants entering the house. After multiple eliminations and a few wild card entries, nine people are currently left in the house competing for the coveted trophy and a cash prize.

A Pinkvilla report claimed that the decision to extend the show by a couple of weeks was taken because of sudden surge in the Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

Kerala is one of the more severely affected states and the makers of the show had decided to extend the contestants' stay inside the house to curb the spread of the virus, it said.

Also read: Russell Crowe to play tech billionaire in Poker Face

The logo for the current season of the show was unveiled in January by actor Tovino Thomas. Mohanlal has returned as the host of the show for the third time in a row.

Last year, the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam got cancelled on the 75th day due to the coronavirus pandemic. From Rajith Kumar to Fukru, the show featured 23 contestants from different walks of life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss malayalam mohanlal

Related Stories

bollywood

Neena Gupta says she ‘lived as husband and wife’ with Vivek Mehra for the ‘first time’ during lockdown last year

PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:54 PM IST
hollywood

Russell Crowe to play tech billionaire in Poker Face

UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:08 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP