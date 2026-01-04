Bigg Boss Marathi 3 fame Jay Dudhane arrested at Mumbai airport in 4.61 crore fraud case

Splitsvilla 13 and Bigg Boss Marathi 3 fame Jay Dudhane was arrested at the Mumbai Airport on Sunday (January 4). As per the latest update by news agency PTI, the reality TV star was arrested at the Mumbai airport in connection with an alleged real estate scam. This was confirmed by Senior Police Inspector Pravin Mane. Jay Dudhane has been arrested at the Mumbai Airport, confirmed police.

Jay Dudhane arrested

The police informed that the arrest of Jay comes after an FIR was lodged by a retired engineer who alleged that Dudhane and four of his family members defrauded him of ₹4.61 crore. This happened after Jay and his family made him purchase five commercial shops, which were mortgaged to a bank, in Thane, stated the police.

The FIR stated that Jay Dudhane had presented forged documents, including a fake bank clearance letter and a counterfeit demand draft for ₹4.95 crore, to the victim. The fraud was exposed when the bank issued a seizure notice on the property.

Police had booked Dudhane and four other members of his family under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and forgery. This is a developing story; further investigation is currently underway. The actor is yet to comment on his arrest and give an official statement on this matter.

About Jay

Jay is a model, fitness trainer and actor. He rose to fame after he won Splitsvilla 13. He then went on to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi 3, where he emerged as the first runner-up.

He recently got married to Harshala Patil on December 24, 2025.