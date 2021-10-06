Zeeshan Khan announces relationship with Reyhna Pandit with a kiss, addresses ‘people who have their doubts’

Zeeshan Khan has confirmed months of speculation that he is in a relationship with his Kumkum Bhagya co-star Reyhna Pandit. He took to Instagram to share a picture of them kissing along with a romantic note.

“From my best friend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything I wished for and more! Each second I spend with you, every breath I take in, your presence fills my heart with a love that’s only described in fairytales! And yes I know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love can’t be true, but hey people usually don’t believe what they think they can’t have!” he wrote.

“And I wish everyone feels the love we do, coz something sooo magical is nothing less than a fairytale! YOU ARE MY GIRL AND IMMA TELL THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, TELL EVERYBODY THAT YOU’RE MYYYYYYY GIRL! I LOVE YOU BABY BUNS!” he added.

Fans reacted to the post. “In Kumkum Bhagya, she played the role of your mother and now. Anyway, love you both,” one wrote. “Yaayyyyyyyyy finally you reveal this,” another said.

Recently, Zeeshan was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT. However, his stay in the Bigg Boss house was cut short after he got into a fight with Pratik Sehajpal, and was ousted as he became violent.

Later, in an Instagram post, Zeeshan said that he considers himself a ‘winner’ as he has been overwhelmed with support from people outside. “And I want to tell all of you to divert all your energy towards positive thoughts as that’s the only way we can grow. Let’s discard all the negativity and move on because remember we don’t want to be pulled back but rather push ourselves up! I want to continue entertaining you, doing the most unexpected and questioning, growing and being loved by all of you... Bring it on! Let’s go guys!” he said.