Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 promo out, Kamal Haasan returns as host. Watch

The first promo of the upcoming fifth season of reality show Bigg Boss Tamil has been unveiled. The show marks the return of Kamal Haasan as its host for the fifth time in a row. The promo video sees Kamal asking (viewers) if we can get started.

While the promo doesn’t reveal the airing date yet, industry grapevine is that it will premiere from the first week of October.

In the promo video, Kamal Haasan is seen wearing a gold-coloured blazer and a blue denim jeans. He’s seen sporting a thick mustache and salt-and-pepper hair.

The fourth season of the show saw actor Aari Arjunan winning the coveted title. The list of participants of the upcoming show are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, who is currently shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, has confirmed that he’s writing a script for Malik director Mahesh Narayanan. Without revealing much about the film, Kamal confirmed the collaboration.

It’s worth mentioning that Kamal Haasan recently watched Malik on the sets of Vikram and was later joined by Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil. Kamal praised Mahesh for the movie.

Speaking in a media interaction recently, Kamal opened about the status of his upcoming projects. Kamal also shed light on Indian 2, which has been stalled for the last few months. Talking about Indian 2, he said nearly 60% shoot is complete and efforts are being put to resolve the conflicts surrounding the project and finish the pending shooting.

As part of the same interaction, Kamal confirmed writing a script for Mahesh Narayanan. However, he didn’t divulge any more details at the moment.

There are also reports Kamal will soon commence work on Papanasam 2, the sequel to the Tamil remake of Drishyam. The project will be helmed by Jeethu Joseph, who will complete Mohanlal's 12th Man and begin shoot for this project.