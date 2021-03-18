IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Kajal Aggarwal opens up on why Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 shoot has been stalled
Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Indian 2.(Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)
Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Indian 2.(Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)
tamil cinema

Kajal Aggarwal opens up on why Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 shoot has been stalled

  • Kajal Aggarwal and Kamal Haasan were present on the sets of Indian 2 when a freak accident left three technicians dead in February.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:32 PM IST

The shoot of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 came to a standstill in February 2020 after a freak accident on the sets of the film that killed three technicians. In her latest media interaction, Kajal Aggarwal has revealed why the shoot has been stalled.

While promoting her upcoming Telugu release Mosagallu, Kajal said that since most of the crew members of the film are from the US, and they’re unable to travel to India due to the pandemic, the shoot has been delayed indefinitely.

The accident left three dead and 10 injured when a crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down. Kamal and Kajal were on the set and missed being crushed by the crane by a whisker.

Following the incident, the team announced an aid of 1 crore each to the family of the deceased. The cheques were handed over on Thursday to the family members in the presence of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani.

Besides the three crores that were handed over to the families of the three deceased technicians, another Rs. 90 lakh was handed over to a technician named Ramarajan, who was severely injured in the accident.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter can't get over how distractingly big her fake mole is

Indian 2 marks the reunion of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after two decades. Having teased fans with the first poster of the film on the occasion of Pongal in 2020, the makers are hopeful of wrapping up the rest of the project as and when the situation gets better.

The film, which is being produced on a lavish budget, also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kajal aggarwal kamal haasan

Related Stories

Saina Nehwal (left) and Parineeti Chopra as Saina (right).
Saina Nehwal (left) and Parineeti Chopra as Saina (right).
bollywood

Parineeti mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter objects to her mole

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra has shared a new still from her upcoming film Saina and has pointed out how its very much similar to an original picture of badminton player Saina Nehwal.
READ FULL STORY
Rhea Chakraborty in a still from Chehre.
Rhea Chakraborty in a still from Chehre.
bollywood

Chehre trailer: Emraan needs to Get Out of Amitabh's home, Rhea finally appears

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Chehre trailer: The first trailer for Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre is out. The two lock horns over crime and punishment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Indian 2.(Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)
Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Indian 2.(Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)
tamil cinema

Kajal Aggarwal opens up on why Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 shoot has been stalled

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:32 PM IST
  • Kajal Aggarwal and Kamal Haasan were present on the sets of Indian 2 when a freak accident left three technicians dead in February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parul Yadav
Parul Yadav
tamil cinema

Parul Yadav on women in cinema: Female characters seem to exist purely to satiate the male gaze

By Neha Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:44 AM IST
The actor says that the portrayal of women in cinema is distressing not just here but all over the world
READ FULL STORY
Close
SP Jananathan has died of a cardiac arrest.
SP Jananathan has died of a cardiac arrest.
tamil cinema

Tamil filmmaker SP Jananathan dies, Shruti Haasan and other pay tributes

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Tamil filmmaker SP Jananathan dies, who also win the National Award, has died at his Chennai home. He was working on his film Laabam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teddy movie review: Arya teams up with teddy bear for an action adventure.
Teddy movie review: Arya teams up with teddy bear for an action adventure.
tamil cinema

Teddy review: A promising plot squandered by silly execution

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • Teddy movie review: Shakti Soundar Rajan, known for his out-of-the-ordinary movies, has made a disappointing entry to his filmography with Teddy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SP Jananathan was working on his upcoming film Laabam.
SP Jananathan was working on his upcoming film Laabam.
tamil cinema

Tamil filmmaker SP Jananathan found unconscious, admitted to ICU

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • National award-winning Tamil filmmaker SP Jananathan was admitted to the ICU ward of Apollo hospital in Chennai after he was found unconscious in his home on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shruti Haasan has shared a new picture of herself on Instagram.
Shruti Haasan has shared a new picture of herself on Instagram.
tamil cinema

Shruti Haasan shares glimpse of her next onscreen character on Instagram

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:23 PM IST
  • Shruti Haasan has shared a new picture of herself and its possibly from her next film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SJ Suryah in a still from Nenjam Marappathillai.
SJ Suryah in a still from Nenjam Marappathillai.
tamil cinema

Nenjam Marappathillai review: A wildly amusing but predictable horror-thriller

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Nenjam Marappathillai review: What’s refreshing about the film is that it is devoid of all the usual stereotypes one could associate with horror movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malavika Mohanan and Vijay on sets of Master.
Malavika Mohanan and Vijay on sets of Master.
tamil cinema

Malavika Mohanan on 50 days of Master: 'So many memories I’ll carry for my life'

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Malavika Mohanan shared several behind the scene pictures from the making of Master on completion of the film's 50 days in theatres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aishwaryaa Dhanush with her son Lingaa.
Aishwaryaa Dhanush with her son Lingaa.
tamil cinema

Aishwaryaa Dhanush takes help from 'lil Mysterio' to urge fans to wear a mask

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Aishwaryaa Dhanush took to Instagram and shared a picture with her son Lingaa and urged followers to wear a mask.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from Aelay.
A still from Aelay.
tamil cinema

Aelay movie review: A fun, sweet rural drama that’s let down by its length

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:29 AM IST
  • Aelay is a fun, sweet film that gets so much right about life in a small village and their tradition but is needlessly long drawn.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Malavika Mohanan will be seen in her second Hindi film, Yudhra with Sidhant Chaturvedi.
Actor Malavika Mohanan will be seen in her second Hindi film, Yudhra with Sidhant Chaturvedi.
tamil cinema

Malavika Mohanan: I find it annoying when people put Bollywood at a higher pedestal than other film industries

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Actor Malavika Mohanan talks about waiting it for a Hindi film until now, and why the south film industry, or any regional movie industry, is at par with Hindi cinema.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shruti Haasan with Kamal Haasan.
Shruti Haasan with Kamal Haasan.
tamil cinema

Shruti Haasan shares lovely pictures with 'daddy dearest' Kamal Haasan

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:13 PM IST
  • Shruti Haasan has shared a few adorable pictures with her superstar father Kamal Haasan on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram teaser.
Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram teaser.
tamil cinema

Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram teaser released; Movie to stream on Netflix

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • Dhanush's upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram skips the theatres for an OTT release. The movie is set to stream on Netflix India and the teaser has been released.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suriya had tweeted in early February to say that he ad tested positive to Covid 19.
Suriya had tweeted in early February to say that he ad tested positive to Covid 19.
tamil cinema

Tamil actor Suriya tests negative for coronavirus

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Suriya has tested negative to Covid 19. His producer friend Rajsekar Pandian tweeted to share the news. Ealier this month, the actor had tweeted to inform that he had contracted the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddharth hit the national limelight with Rang De Basanti.
Siddharth hit the national limelight with Rang De Basanti.
tamil cinema

Siddharth hits back at Twitter user who dubbed him 'school drop out'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Actor Siddharth, of Rang De Basanti fame, had a heated exchange on Twitter with a person who abused him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP