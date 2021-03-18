Kajal Aggarwal opens up on why Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 shoot has been stalled

The shoot of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 came to a standstill in February 2020 after a freak accident on the sets of the film that killed three technicians. In her latest media interaction, Kajal Aggarwal has revealed why the shoot has been stalled.

While promoting her upcoming Telugu release Mosagallu, Kajal said that since most of the crew members of the film are from the US, and they’re unable to travel to India due to the pandemic, the shoot has been delayed indefinitely.

The accident left three dead and 10 injured when a crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down. Kamal and Kajal were on the set and missed being crushed by the crane by a whisker.

Following the incident, the team announced an aid of ₹1 crore each to the family of the deceased. The cheques were handed over on Thursday to the family members in the presence of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani.

Besides the three crores that were handed over to the families of the three deceased technicians, another Rs. 90 lakh was handed over to a technician named Ramarajan, who was severely injured in the accident.

Indian 2 marks the reunion of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after two decades. Having teased fans with the first poster of the film on the occasion of Pongal in 2020, the makers are hopeful of wrapping up the rest of the project as and when the situation gets better.

The film, which is being produced on a lavish budget, also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others.

