Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Kamal Haasan is back as the host, new logo unveiled. Watch

Kamal Haasan returns as the host for the new season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The new teaser promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 7 was finally unveiled on social media by the actor and the makers on Friday. (Also read: AR Rahman says Kamal Haasan should have gone to Hollywood when he had money: ‘Make a film and not be judgmental’)

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 promo

Kamal Haasan is back as the host in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite reports that Kamal Haasan would not be returning to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, the promo marks the official confirmation of the actor's comeback. In the promo, Kamal is seen stranded on a wooden deck surrounded by the sea. As the shot slowly zooms in on him, the actor turns around with a smile on his face and makes a gesture with his fingers that indicates he is 'watching.' The new logo of the season also appeared. It is a combination of a silver and golden design.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 is set to air on Star Channels, and on the digital streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Although no official announcements have been made about the contestants yet, several reports suggest that Jacqueline, actor Prithviraj, female bus driver Sharmila, and Bigg Boss 6 star Rachitha's husband Dinesh are expected to appear on this season.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 came to an end last week, where Salman Khan announced that Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Elvish had shared his biggest takeaway from the show. “Maine seekha patience (My biggest learning was patience). This especially happened when we used to wait for tasks. I would just sit and wait for Bigg Boss to announce the task. That waiting period was very challenging. I will take that with me in life,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the work front, Kamal Haasan recently marked his presence at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 to unveil the first glimpse of Nag Aswin's Kalki 2898 AD. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. It will release in January next year. He also recently narrated Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON