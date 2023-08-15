Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav on Abhishek Malhan calling him undeserving: 'Feels bad when friends say such things'

Elvish Yadav created history as the winner of the Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is the first one to take the trophy home after entertaining the house as a wildcard entry and winning the hearts of the viewers and how. Soon after Elvish was declared the winner by host Salman Khan, he sat down with Hindustan Times for a quick chat in the film city. Also read: Elvish Yadav surpasses Salman Khan with higher search trend on Google Elvish Yadav became the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan.

Elvish on winning Bigg Boss OTT 2

Elvish who doesn't shy away from speaking his mind, shared candidly how confident he remained during the finale round. He laughed and said, “I knew jeetunga toh mai hi (I knew I was going to win)… maybe.” But why, maybe? He explained, “Abhishek (Malhan) was quite strong. He was in the house since the beginning with the support of his million followers. It was like uske jeetne ke chances hai poore poore (he had a fair chance). But, I never said that I will be a one-sided winner.”

So, now that Elvish is a free man, what is the first thing he has planned for himself? While many might think he has a celebration in mind, he told us, “I will head home and sleep for 24 hours. Inside the house, there was an alarm and we couldn’t sleep because of that.” Neither sleep nor Elvish's journey to the winning title came easy to him. “My journey was filled with ups and downs. There was anger too,” he added.

Elvish on his changed perspective towards women

In an episode, Salman had lashed out at Elvish for his remarks towards Bebika. Has anything changed for him after the incident, especially his viewpoint on how he should speak to women? The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner admitted, “Of course, I had changes in me. I have started accepting things. I controlled my anger. A lot in my life has changed after this show, no doubt.” Elvish who grew emotional upon seeing his mother during his time in the house, added, “My mummy is my weakness so because of that I got emotional.”

Days spent inside the Bigg Boss house are often called life-altering for both good and bad reasons. The winner of this season shared his biggest takeaway, “Maine seekha patience (My biggest takeaway is patience). This especially happened when we used to wait for tasks. I would just sit and wait for Bigg Boss to announce the task. That waiting period was very challenging. I will take that with me in life.”

Elvish Yadav on being hurt by Abhishek Malhan

Many continue to hail Elvish Yadav on social media for breaking the systum (system) as a wild card entry. When asked Elvish what went through his mind after Fukra Insan said that he did not deserve to win because of being a wild card entry in the show, Elvish straightaway called it hurtful.

“I have seen those videos. It was very hurtful to hear things like wildcard deserving nahi hota. Deserving nahi hota toh phir iss show me hota hi nahi. I did not enter to leave the show. I came to compete. Aur, yeh baat uske muh se ayi. Jab apne dost ke muh se aisi cheez aye toh bura lagta hai. But I am quite a chilled person. Koi baat nhi. Bol diya, bol diya…(I wouldn’t have been here if I wasn’t deserving. It felt bad because he being my friend said it. But, it’s okay. It’s done and dusted)," he added. Elvish went on to fulfil his promise when received the Bigg Boss trophy. He shared it with Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani on stage who were the top three finalists. Elvish said about his gesture, “I had thought of it long before that I would like to give it to Abhishek. And, I did that.”

Ask Elvish who was the worst housemate after days of drama and bonding in Bigg Boss house, he would not name anyone. However, he added, “I enjoyed a lot with Manisha and Abhishek.”

Is Bigg Boss scripted?

A few days ago several videos and photos of Pooja Bhatt with a phone surfaced online. Elvish who had previously claimed that Pooja had access to a phone in the house, clarified his statement. He revealed, “No, it wasn't like that. I said all those things as a part of a joke. It wasn't true.”

