Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Nagarjuna promises 10x ‘next level drama’ in new season promo; fans demand Uppal Balu entry

Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Bigg Boss Telugu will return for Season 10 soon, with Tollywood star Nagarjuna taking up hosting duties. In a new promo, the host promises ten times the drama, surprises and challenges on the reality TV show. With Bigg Boss Agnipariksha recently kicking off to select ‘commoner’ contestants, fans of content creator Uppal Balu have been demanding his entry into the show.

Nagarjuna promises everything 10x more in Bigg Boss Telugu 10 promo

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 will see Nagarjuna return as the show's host.

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“The most-awaited Bigg Boss Season 10 Telugu is coming soon! 10X surprises. 10X drama. 10X challenges. ee sari aatalo savaal kadhu... aate savaal (This time the game won’t hold questions, the game itself is one).” The promo sees Nagarjuna as a tea seller, florist, reporter, and stunt master, promising variety, surprises, drama and tasks ten times more this season. He also promises a ‘Dashavatharam’ (10 avatars). This will be his 9th time returning as a host, after hosting Bigg Boss Telugu from Seasons 3-9 and Bigg Boss Non-Stop OTT. Seasons 1 and 2 were hosted by Jr NTR and Nani.

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Uppal Balu fans demand his entry into Bigg Boss Telugu

{{^usCountry}} Season 2 of Bigg Boss Agnipariksha kicked off on JioHotstar on August 15 to select ‘commoner’ contestants who will compete with celebrities in the new season. The digital pre-show that streams on JioHotstar every day at 12 AM featured content creator Uppal Balu, who sparked controversy. “I was invited to Agnipariksha and was severely humiliated. They made negative comments about me and criticised me, saying that I make vulgar videos,” claimed Balu on his social media after he wasn’t selected. He specifically questioned one of the judges, actor Navdeep, for saying this. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Season 2 of Bigg Boss Agnipariksha kicked off on JioHotstar on August 15 to select ‘commoner’ contestants who will compete with celebrities in the new season. The digital pre-show that streams on JioHotstar every day at 12 AM featured content creator Uppal Balu, who sparked controversy. “I was invited to Agnipariksha and was severely humiliated. They made negative comments about me and criticised me, saying that I make vulgar videos,” claimed Balu on his social media after he wasn’t selected. He specifically questioned one of the judges, actor Navdeep, for saying this. {{/usCountry}}

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Since Balu’s video went viral, his fans have been demanding that the makers of Bigg Boss feature him as a contestant on Season 10. Comments on Nagarjuna’s post and the promo have prominently featured the content creator’s name. “May be entire team should apologize to Uppal balu for breaking his confidence and insulting him on the media. Navdeep is not even seeing him as human,” reads one comment on X (formerly Twitter). “Uppal balu deserves second chance to enter bb house,” reads another on YouTube. Numerous comments on social media have fans leaving comments such as, “Justice for uppal balu... We want him as a wild card,” and “Send Uppal Balu into the house.”

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Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is expected to premiere in September. It will be telecast on Star Maa and stream on JioHotstar.