Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik and Dipika Kakar come together in new pics

Rubina Dilaik and Dipika Kakar surprised fans as they came together in one frame for a behind-the-scenes picture. Both the stars, who have won the Bigg Boss title in different seasons, will soon appear on the small screen in the sequels of their respective television shows. While Rubina prepares to return for Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Dipika will be seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

On Saturday, Rubina took to Instagram and shared a gallery of photos from the sets featuring Dipika and television producer Rashmi Sharma. In the pictures, Dipika and Rubina were seen dressed in sarees and posing with Rashmi. Rubina shared the pictures and used the lyrics of Beyoncé's song Run the World in the caption.

Fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement about seeing both the actors together. A fan commented, "2 bb winners together." Another fan noted, "Two winners in one frame." A third commented, "Omg 😍😍 biggboss winners ! Boss ladies 😍😍 dipi rubi.." A fourth added, "Biggboss Queens 😍😍😍🔥🔥"

Rubina has been sharing photos and videos from the sets of the television show. In one of the videos, she was learning to moonwalk in her saree. A crew member was teaching her the trick to perfect the walk while she observed him and tried to replicate it. Rubina shared the video using the title song of the movie Taal and said, "How many of you laugh at your own goofy selves.... Here’s me, n I laugh at myself quite hard."

Dipika, on the other hand, recently opened up about her character on Sasural Simar Ka 2 in a virtual press conference. "Simar is a character that is not only close to my heart, but it gave me recognition as an actor. I have shared a beautiful 7-year-long association with the show and the audience, and I am very excited to be back. In the second season of the show, Simar will be seen in a new avatar, who has to fulfil a very important task of finding a bahu, her replica for Geetanjali Devi," she said, as per a News18 report.