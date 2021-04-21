Step inside Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's recently renovated Mumbai home which is luxurious, elegant and spacious

Television’s popular couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been redoing the interiors of their home for a while. After having kept the work under wraps, Shoaib finally gave fans a house tour via his YouTube channel. He, however, added that the house was not fully done yet. But Dipika and Shoaib were extremely excited and jumping with joy to show their house, any way.

The couple, who lives in Mumbai, decided to decorate their house in colours of white and golden. The house opens into a seating area, which houses a huge white sofa and Dipika's Bigg Boss winner trophy. The luxurious dining area is also redone with a bigger table set with one side of the wall covered with mirrors. A large chandelier, mounted on top of the table, adds a regal look to the room.

Their bedroom, which is still in the works, features minimal furniture. The bedroom extends into a balcony which gives a view of the society they lived in. An artificial green patch covered the balcony and a cane swing rests in a corner.

They revealed that they have ordered a customised bed which would take time to arrive.

The couple also revealed the prayer room that channels the Arabic feel. Dipika and Shoaib revealed that a few items of their house were yet to be delivered owing to the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai.





While the first video was all about the house, Shoaib also shared a video showing his mother's reaction to the house. She was visiting the house for the first time after it was renovated.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant jokes about her mother's 'catwalk' as she recovers from surgery, watch

Dipika Kakar is set to return to the small screen for Sasural Simar Ka 2. Confirming her return to the show, Dipika shared a video on Instagram in March and said, "Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts....Are you ready...Lets create magic again."

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and became close friends before they began dating. They got married in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON