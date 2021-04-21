IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Step inside Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's recently renovated Mumbai home which is luxurious, elegant and spacious
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim give a tour of their recently renovated home.
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim give a tour of their recently renovated home.
tv

Step inside Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's recently renovated Mumbai home which is luxurious, elegant and spacious

  • Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have recently renovated their house. The couple shared a video giving a tour of their home.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 08:03 PM IST

Television’s popular couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been redoing the interiors of their home for a while. After having kept the work under wraps, Shoaib finally gave fans a house tour via his YouTube channel. He, however, added that the house was not fully done yet. But Dipika and Shoaib were extremely excited and jumping with joy to show their house, any way.

The couple, who lives in Mumbai, decided to decorate their house in colours of white and golden. The house opens into a seating area, which houses a huge white sofa and Dipika's Bigg Boss winner trophy. The luxurious dining area is also redone with a bigger table set with one side of the wall covered with mirrors. A large chandelier, mounted on top of the table, adds a regal look to the room.

Their bedroom, which is still in the works, features minimal furniture. The bedroom extends into a balcony which gives a view of the society they lived in. An artificial green patch covered the balcony and a cane swing rests in a corner.

They revealed that they have ordered a customised bed which would take time to arrive.

The couple also revealed the prayer room that channels the Arabic feel. Dipika and Shoaib revealed that a few items of their house were yet to be delivered owing to the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai.


While the first video was all about the house, Shoaib also shared a video showing his mother's reaction to the house. She was visiting the house for the first time after it was renovated.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant jokes about her mother's 'catwalk' as she recovers from surgery, watch

Dipika Kakar is set to return to the small screen for Sasural Simar Ka 2. Confirming her return to the show, Dipika shared a video on Instagram in March and said, "Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts....Are you ready...Lets create magic again."

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and became close friends before they began dating. They got married in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
dipika kakar ibrahim dipika kakar husband dipika kakar shoaib ibrahim + 2 more

Related Stories

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar got married in 2018.
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar got married in 2018.
tv

Fan tells Shoaib Ibrahim he wants to marry Dipika Kakar, see his sweet response

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Shoaib Ibrahim gave a sweet response to a man who expressed his desire to marry Dipika Kakar. He said that she is his for this lifetime and the next.
READ FULL STORY
Dipika Chikhlia lost her mother last Saturday.
Dipika Chikhlia lost her mother last Saturday.
tv

Dipika Chikhlia shares emotional post on how she missed a chance to fulfil late mother’s wish: ‘Lost the moment and feel sick in the stomach’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2020 03:21 PM IST
Actor Dipika Chikhlia, who lost her mother last Saturday, shares how her mother had expressed a desire to use one of her bags but she could not, because it was too dirty for her and the actor took too long to get it cleaned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP