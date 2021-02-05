Bizarre Sasural Simar Ka clip goes viral, Twitter dubs it 'great source of national embarrassment'

The world of daily Hindi soaps has come up with yet another logic-defying sequence that has now gone viral. This time, it is Sasural Simar Ka that rose to fame with a viral clip. The show went off air in 2018 but continues to inspire viral memes.

The video shows Shweta Sinha, aka Pari, apologising to her Mataji played by Jayati Bhatia. "Maan jaiye mataji (Please listen to me) please, mataji!," Pari keeps saying as Mataji angrily yells, "Chodo mujhe, chodo. Mai kehti hu chodo (Just leave me alone, I say leave me alone)!" The angry woman doesn't even bother to look at the younger one.

Meanwhile, Pari, grabs Mataji's shawl while kneeling and begging for mercy. In the process, she gets it wrapped around her neck and starts choking on it as Mataji tries to snatch the shawl away, perhaps thinking Pari is holding onto it in order to make her stay. Pari eventually falls unconscious on the ground, unable to breathe and Mataji leaves the shawl, walking out of the room without looking back at Pari.

This is just one of the many hilarious videos from the TV show to go viral over the last few years. That video also involved the same actors. In an earlier video, Mataji slapped Pari and the impact made her turn around in such force that she wrapped her neck around a curtain, again, choking herself by it. Even four family members were unable to loosen her grip and eventually used a pair of scissors to free Pari.

One Twitter user wrote, "Mataji ki koi galti nahi hai. Kisi ki koi galti nahi hai. Period." Another wrote, "Cringe Indian soap operas are a great source of national embarrassment." "INDIA!!!...We already talked about this! Dats not how cloth works!!! xO Lol," wrote another Twitter user.

"My sasuma watches such serials all day I can only imagine how many times she had murdered me in her mind," read a hilarious tweet. "So according to Hindi Dramas, scarfs and curtains are the N°1 causes of deaths in India," read another.

Sasural Simar Ka aired on Colors TV from April 2011 to March 2018.

Last year in September, a video from Ishq Mein Marjaawan went viral when actor Helly Shah was seen 'accidentally' falling inside a suitcase, managing to close it and being locked inside.'

