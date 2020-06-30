e-paper
Home / TV / Sasural Simar Ka’s Manish Raisinghan marries actor Sangeita Chauhaan amid Covid-19, parents join via video call

Sasural Simar Ka’s Manish Raisinghan marries actor Sangeita Chauhaan amid Covid-19, parents join via video call

TV actors Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan tied the knot amid coronavirus crisis at a Gurudwara with only his sister, brother-in-law, and her brother in attendance.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan at their wedding earlier in the day on Tuesday.
Actor Manish Raisinghan of the Sasural Simar Ka fame and actor Sangeita Chauhaan got married on June 30. The first pictures and videos from their Gurudwara wedding are out.

In the first pictures and videos that are online, the couple is dressed in wedding finery but with face masks on. While Sangeita is dressed in a heavily embroidered magenta and gold salwar kameez, Manish sports a lilac kurta and white pyjama paired with an embroidered mauve kurta. In keeping with Sikh tradition, he holds a sword and has a white saafa (a head gear, worn by Indian men) on his head.

 

 

 

In the wedding video, now online, the couple can be seen doing all their wedding rituals while wearing the mask and keeping social distancing norms in mind.

Manish and Sangeita at their wedding.
Announcing their wedding date, Sangeita had written on Instagram on Monday, “Its Finally Official ! WE ARE GETTING MARRIED !!! This was the time when I met him first to know him as a great friend which landed me to fall in love with him head over heals soon for the kind of person he is...still can’t believe how time has passed and here we are today sharing our vows! Manish I Love U Thankyou for choosing me And most importantly Thankyou @purvapandit aka my best friend ! For creating this wonderful invite for us... which speaks thousand words/thousand feelings in such a simple way.”

A Pinkvilla report said given the coronavirus crisis, the parents of the couple would abstain from attending the function and only the siblings of the couple would take part. Quoting Manish, it said: “Our parents are not attending the wedding as they are senior citizens and we don’t want to take any chances with them. My sister, brother-in-law and her brother will be there and other close ones will join us on a video call. So, there will only be five people, including us. Once the situation gets better, we will have a big party with all our friends.”

Also read: Cinema: Whatever happened to Chandrachur Singh....

Speaking further about how they suddenly decided to get married, Manish said: “Recently, my dad told me that I should get married and I said, ‘Theek hai, kar lete hain’. He thought I was joking, but I wasn’t. I then called up Sangeita and told her that we need to speak to her parents about it. As expected, she was quite shocked and replied, ‘Are you out of your mind?’ But she is used to me being like this. That day our parents met via video call and everything was fixed.”

Manish and Sangeita worked together for the first time in the TV show, Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman. They had been dating for the last two years.

