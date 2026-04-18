Bollywood-inspired Brazilian telenovela recreated Kajra Re, used Beedi Jalaile; internet stunned: ‘How could this exist’

Brazil’s long-standing fascination with Indian culture is back in the spotlight as clips from the Bollywood-inspired 2009 Brazilian telenovela Caminho das Índias (India – A Love Story) resurface online, leaving the internet hooked on its unmistakable desi drama.

What is Caminho das Índias about

Bollywood-inspired Caminho das Índias trends again as viewers embrace its desi elements. (Instagram)

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The show, which spans over 200 episodes, tells an intercaste love story set in a fictionalised Jaipur. At its heart is Maya, played by Juliana Paes, a young woman from a wealthy merchant family whose parents are keen on arranging her marriage. But things take a turn when she falls in love with Bahuan, portrayed by Márcio Garcia, a Dalit man determined to rise through education and ambition, setting up a conflict layered with emotion, family pressure, and societal norms.

What’s making the series trend again is its full-blown embrace of Bollywood-style storytelling. From dramatic plot twists and elaborate wedding sequences to vibrant costumes and expressive performances, the show mirrors the essence of Hindi cinema. Its opening credits feature Beedi from Omkara, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, paired with visuals of the Taj Mahal, elephants, and snakes. It also recreates iconic songs like Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli.

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{{^usCountry}} The internet is obsessed with it now {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet is obsessed with it now {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Social media users can’t get enough of the nostalgia-meets-novelty appeal. Viral edits of Maya have racked up millions of views on Instagram and X. User @DuskyPrincess shared one such edit, which garnered over 4.5 million views. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users can’t get enough of the nostalgia-meets-novelty appeal. Viral edits of Maya have racked up millions of views on Instagram and X. User @DuskyPrincess shared one such edit, which garnered over 4.5 million views. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reactions have been pouring in, with many amused and impressed by the show’s desi elements. One user wrote, “She looks so Indian,” while another, referring to the opening featuring Indian deity sculptures, commented, “How could this opening have existed?” Drawing a pop culture parallel, one user joked, “Kate and Anthony in India,” referencing Bridgerton. Another added, “Watching Indians find out about Caminho das Índias is probably going to be my biggest entertainment for the night.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reactions have been pouring in, with many amused and impressed by the show’s desi elements. One user wrote, “She looks so Indian,” while another, referring to the opening featuring Indian deity sculptures, commented, “How could this opening have existed?” Drawing a pop culture parallel, one user joked, “Kate and Anthony in India,” referencing Bridgerton. Another added, “Watching Indians find out about Caminho das Índias is probably going to be my biggest entertainment for the night.” {{/usCountry}}

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One user commented on a clip circulating on X, “Clearly it would be an incredible soap opera to be in the ‘worth watching again’ category,” while another wrote, “I loved Caminho das Índias, I used to twirl around the living room singing.”

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“Tony Ramos being Indian is something that should be a historical heritage,” one user joked. Another added, “And this music selection? It’s pure drama, I love it.” One user wrote, “For those who were saying they wanted to see Indians watching it, it already aired in India. Some liked it, others felt it was caricatured, but most Indians quite enjoyed it.”

How the show achieves authenticity

Juliana Paes revisited some of Maya’s iconic looks during the ‘Asoka’ TikTok trend in 2024, bringing the character back into pop culture conversations.

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Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo reportedly flew a 40-member cast and crew to India for a 20-day shoot and even constructed detailed replicas of Indian cities in Brazil to capture the setting authentically.

Originally aired from January to September 2009, Caminho das Índias is now finding a new audience online. Its blend of Brazilian storytelling with Bollywood-style spectacle proves that the love for desi drama knows no borders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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