BTS: Gauahar Khan takes on the Permission to Dance challenge, fans say 'Love your moves'

Gauahar Khan is the latest Indian celebrity to have express her love for BTS. The actor, on Friday, surprised fans by sharing a video on Instagram in which she danced to the K-pop group's latest song Permission to Dance.

In the video, Gauahar is dressed in a checked-shirt and a pair of high-waist jeans. She left her hair loose as she performed the hookstep. “#weDontneedPermissionToDance. Agree????? Let your soul dance ! @preeti_simoes seeee love the top ! Thank you! @mdalimirajkar thank u for the lovely shoes,” she captioned the post.

The video received love from fans. A fan commented, “Love your moves! Slaying it & looking so pretty as usual.” Another added, “Yes, we don't need permission to dance.” A BTS fan was also thrilled to see the fandom growing.

Gauahar's latest video arrived the same day as BTS released a new music video featuring a compilation of fans from across the globe performing to the song. The K-pop group hosted the Permission to Dance challenge, in which they asked fans to upload videos of themselves dancing to the track. A few videos were selected and featured in the new video.

Speaking about the challenge with Coldplay's Chris Martin on YouTube's RELEASED series, BTS member Jimin said, “Actually, the purpose of this challenge was to give a positive message to people, but we also felt thankful, comforted, and received positive energy while watching people doing the challenge.”

Meanwhile, Gauahar joins the likes of Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and Diljit Dosanjh, who have expressed their love for the K-pop group. Alia Bhatt, too had recently tweeted about BTS. Indian BTS fans have also noticed Deepika Padukone making BTS references and liking posts featuring the members.

