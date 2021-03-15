Home / Entertainment / Tv / Chahatt Khanna: People think I have lot of money and I don’t need acting work, that is not true
Actor Chahatt Khanna says she is now ready to get back and take up more acting assignments but she maintains how she has to battle people’s perception about her that she does not need work.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:51 PM IST
A mother to two kids, actor Chahatt Khanna started her apparel brand three years ago.

Chahatt Khanna’s last on screen outing was back in 2019 with Prassthanam, and ever since, she has been away from the limelight, at least as a full time actor. Though she’s now ready to get back and take up more acting assignments, Khanna maintains how she has to constantly battle people’s perception about her that she does not need work.

“I was also thinking about sharing on social media that I’m back again, looking for acting work,” she reveals, and continues, “Now people think she has a lot of money and well off and doesn’t need work. Or they think she’s busy with her kids. So, there’s this whole perception that people have about me, which is not true.”

Khanna admits that she has been busy with her two kids and her apparel business for the last few years, but that didn’t mean she left her acting job.

“I was giving a lot of time to my kids and my company and the first two or three years are very crucial. I wanted to give to my brand that time and I didn’t have much time for acting. But now I’ve stepped into the third year of my brand and my kids have started going to school... no I have ample of time to start acting again,” she explains.

The 34-year-old also feels that there’s no shame in going out and asking for work.

“A lot of time what happens is people think, ‘Kaam nahi kar rahe hai matlab kaam nahi karna hai’. They don’t know we want to work. So, it’s important to tell them that you’re ready and okay to work. When you can say, ‘I can’t work because I don’t have time’, then why can’t you say that I want to work?” asks Khanna.

The actor quips she’d rather make it “pretty obvious” that she wants to work so “people do not consider me too busy.”

And Khanna is keeping her mind open about all kinds of opportunities that might come her way. “I’m not looking to categorise myself as an actor that I want to do TV , web or films — that’s not the case. Whatever suits me, I’ll take up. I don’t want to constraint myself. I’ve always been doing all kinds of work,” she concludes.

