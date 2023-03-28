Chanel West Coast leaves MTV's Ridiculousness to take on an exciting new role

Chanel West Coast has been a familiar face on MTV's Ridiculousness for the past 12 years. The popular show, which features viral clips and hilarious commentary from West Coast, Rob Dyrdek, and Sterling "Steelo" Brim, has become a fan favourite. However, after 30 seasons, West Coast is stepping away from the red couch to focus on a new venture with MTVE/Paramount.

MTV Entertainment Studios announces development deal with Chanel West Coast

MTV Entertainment Studios has announced that the 34-year-old celebrity will be involved in a development deal that encompasses the creation and starring role in her own unscripted series, along with the development of other scripted and unscripted projects. According to the network's press release, West Coast will also be assuming the role of executive producer on these endeavours, which is a novel position for her.

West Coast assumes new role as executive producer for future projects

In a statement, West Coast expressed her excitement about this new opportunity. "My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and TV. I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film and television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. "

West Coast is no stranger to the creative process. In addition to her work on Ridiculousness, she has released music, designed clothing, and appeared in several movies and TV shows. However, this new role as an executive producer will allow her to have more creative control over her projects.

West Coast shares personal joy of motherhood and welcomes daughter Bowie Breeze Fenison

In addition, she expressed her enthusiasm for the world to witness her genuine self rather than solely as the individual recognized for her trademark chuckle. This eagerness extends to her personal life as she just gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Bowie Breeze Fenison.

Last year in November, West Coast revealed the arrival of her baby girl on Instagram. Since then, Bowie has become a star in her own right, with her own Instagram account and regular appearances on her mom's social media.

West Coast has been open about her journey to motherhood, sharing the ups and downs of her pregnancy and delivery. She revealed that after many hours of labour, she ended up having a c-section. Despite the complications, she called it "the scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far."

Multifaceted West Coast is ready to take her creativity to the next level

Now, with a new role as executive producer, West Coast is poised to take her creativity to the next level. She is no longer just the girl with the infectious laugh at Ridiculousness; she is a multifaceted artist with a vision for the future of film and television.

Fans anticipate Chanel West Coast's future projects and creative vision

Fans of the star can look forward to seeing what she comes up with next. Whether it's an unscripted series, a scripted project, or something entirely new, there's no doubt that Chanel West Coast will bring her signature style and energy to everything she does.

As West Coast herself said, "It's time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer." And with her talent, drive, and passion for creating, there's no telling what amazing things she will achieve in this new role.

