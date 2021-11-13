Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen name daughter Ziana Sen on Alisah Sen's suggestion, here's what it means

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have revealed the name of their newborn daughter. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the couple shared pictures from a prayer ceremony and revealed that they have named their daughter Ziana Sen.

“Welcoming our daughter Ziana Sen to our family #blessed,” Rajeev Sen wrote in a post featuring a gallery of pictures. “A picture with ZIANA SEN #us,” Charu Asopa wrote, with a photo of the couple and their baby.

Taking to their respective YouTube channels, Charu and Rajeev revealed that the name was given by Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen. The couple revealed the name Ziana means ‘brave and bold.’ “This name signifies that the child will be protected by God,” Charu explained.

“The name was given to us by Alisah Sen. When she said this name to us, we were taken aback,” Rajeev said. “Sushmita didi had thought of a few names. She had thought of a few names for boys and girls. For the boys, one name that we really liked was Zian. So, when we had a girl, Sushmita didi told us that Alisah suggested Ziana is a nice name. That's how we decided the name,” Charu added. The actor added that Sushmita had also suggested Lavanya and Naira.

Charu and Rajeev welcomed their daughter earlier this month. An excited Sushmita had shared a lengthy post on Instagram to welcome the baby into the family. “Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy,” she said.

“Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel I was blessed to witness it!!! Thank you Doctor @rishmapai for making this such a beautiful & peaceful experience!! You’re just the BEST!!! CONGRATULATIONS to Asopa & Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls!!! #yessssss #blessedindeed #sharing #happiness #buakijaan #duggadugga I love you guys!!!” Sushmita added.