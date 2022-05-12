Chhavi Mittal posts first gym selfie after breast cancer surgery, fans call her 'inspiration for everyone'. See pic

Chhavi Mittal, who was recently discharged from the hospital post her breast cancer surgery, is back at the gym. The TV actor gave fans a glimpse of her first gym outing on Thursday. “I did the unthinkable! I went to the gym today," wrote the breast cancer survivor in her Instagram post. (Read more: Chhavi Mittal shares video of friends caring for her after breast cancer surgery)

In her post, Chhavi, who has been sharing her breast cancer journey on social media, posed in a mirror selfie from the gym. Confidently flaunting her surgery marks, the actor shared, “Got to sport my scar on the armpit while at it… and my physiotherapist was super proud of me.. as am I!”

Chhavi Mittal flaunted her surgery marks in new gym selfie. (Instagram)

This was the first gym outing for Chhavi Mittal since the actor's breast cancer surgery. Sharing her workout experience, she wrote on Instagram, “I couldn’t use my right hand, so I didn’t. Couldn’t lift weights, so I didn’t. Couldn’t do anything strenuous, so I didn’t. But what I chose to concentrate on is what I COULD do rather than what I couldn’t. I could do squats, lunges, Bulgarian split squats, calf raises, single-leg squats, and sumo squats!!! That’s quite enough, isn’t it? No reason to complain at all!"

Fans and industry friends applauded Chhavi's strength and the fact that she returned to the gym so soon after her surgery. Actor Parull Chaudhary commented on her post, “Lots of love and only if you have an idea how many you are inspiring already.” Mahhi Vij wrote, “Love you.” Several fans called Chhavi an inspiration. Meanwhile, some concerned fans cautioned Chhavi to take it slow as well.

In her push to spread awareness about and support survivors, Chhavi also shared her perspective on breast cancer recovery. She wrote in latest new Instagram post, “What I believe is, you can’t be strong physically without being strong mentally. So while I was jittery to take this step today, I gave myself a few minutes to remind myself of my mental strength. After all, you can’t be mindful without using your mind, can you? #healing”

Chhavi Mittal underwent surgery for breast cancer successfully in the last week of April. She stayed in the hospital for a few days post her surgery, before returning home a couple of weeks ago. She recently shared on Instagram that she has resumed work, calling it “baby steps”.

