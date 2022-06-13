Chhavi Mittal shares pic of her breast cancer surgery scar, says 'some flinched at the sight of it'

Chhavi Mittal, who recently underwent breast cancer surgery, shared new pictures from a recent outing. Taking to Instagram, the actor also posted a photo of her cancer surgery scar and revealed that some people 'flinched at the sight of it'. She also wrote a long note, in which she said that people have asked her if she will remove her scars with a laser. However, Chhavi said that she will never do it as it would be 'tampering with evidence'. (Also Read | Chhavi Mittal calls fellow cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhry ‘warrior’, says, ‘your scars will make you even stronger’)

In the first picture, Chhavi is seen posing with her back to the camera as she wore a backless yellow outfit. The actor looked sideways in the photo clicked inside a restaurant. Her scar was visible on her ribcage. Chhavi also posted a candid picture of herself, as she stood outdoors looking at the ground. In the last two photos, Chhavi was seen smiling as she gave different poses for the camera.

Chhavi Mittal posted a photo of her breast cancer surgery scar.

Sharing the pictures she captioned the post, "Scars. You can see the ones on the body... but you’ll never see the ones etched on the bearer’s soul. Yesterday when I found the courage to flaunt this scar… there were some who flinched at the sight of it. I say, if the mere sight of it makes you flinch, imagine what I felt when it was given to me! But in my opinion, a man is not a complete man if he has the nerve to look down and admire a woman’s assets but is not brave enough to appreciate the effort she went through to save those assets."

"Some have also asked me if I’ll remove these scars with a laser or some such and I say never! They remind me of the fight I fought and the victory I achieved. Why would I ever want to hide these battle scars! That would be tampering with evidence! Proud to be a #cancersurvivor," she added. Chhavi also added the hashtags battle scars, scars, scars are beautiful, love my scars, breast cancer and breast cancer survivor.

Chhavi on April 17, 2022, revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She has been sharing posts on Instagram giving her fans updates about her surgery and health. She is known for television shows such as Teen Bahuraaniyaan and Naaginn.

