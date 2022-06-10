Chhavi Mittal calls fellow cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhry ‘warrior’, says, ‘your scars will make you even stronger’

Actor Chhavi Mittal has penned a note for Mahima Chaudhry, who recently revealed her cancer diagnosis. Mahima has now recovered from cancer. Sharing a throwback picture of the two, Chhavi wrote on Instagram, “Never ended up posting any pics with you @mahimachaudhry1 Never thought I’d be posting this when we share more than just moments together..” (Also read: Mahima Chaudhry wears a wig on the sets of The Signature after cancer recovery)

Using the hashtag ‘cancer warrior’, Chhavi continued, “I just want to say…. You are braver than you give yourself credit for. The scars that a cancer patient carries are not the ones the world sees on the body, but the ones the soul carries deep within. And your battle scars are what will make you emerge even stronger…”

Chhavi Mittal's Instagram post for Mahim Chaudhry.

Both Chhavi and Mahima were diagnosed with breast cancer earlier. While Mahima has now completed her treatment, Chhavi is currently recovering from breast cancer surgery. She recently underwent radiotherapy for the same.

The Bandini actor keeps sharing several updates about her cancer treatment as she is recuperating at home. In the latest, she had shared her thoughts on the new cancer drug, Dostarlimab and said, “I’ve been bombarded with messages telling me about the new cancer drug which is a breakthrough in cancer trials. Firstly thank you so much for thinking of me you guys.”

“For all my fellow cancer warriors, here are some facts about this med: It’s called DOSTARLIMAB. The trial was done in the US, on 18 patients and they all had similar stages of rectal cancer. No other cancer has been tested yet. They were given prescribed doses every 3 weeks for 6 months and cancer subsequently disappeared. Each dose costs 8.55 lacs (phew)! And now there will be a trial performed on a larger number of people,” she added.

While Chhavi thinks that it’s too soon to celebrate the new drug, she called it a ‘huge victory’ for medical science and ‘a ray of hope’ for cancer patients. She added, “If not the ones who are fighting now, like me, definitely the ones who will be fighting a few years later. Eventually, chemo and radiation and surgery will not be needed at all! How lovely is that!”

