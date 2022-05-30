Chhavi Mittal dances with husband Mohit Hussain days after undergoing radiotherapy for breast cancer: 'You're perfect'

Actor Chhavi Mittal treated her Instagram followers to a new video of her and husband Mohit Hussain on Monday. The video features the couple grooving to the dance remix of Timbaland’s The way I are. In April, Chhavi was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she recently underwent surgery. (Also read: Chhavi Mittal shares pic from hospital after breast cancer surgery: 'I woke up cancer free...the worst is over')

In the video, Chhavi is seen wearing a dark blue shirt with a pair of jeans. While at the beginning of the clip, her hair is seen tied in a neat bun, the actor is seen literally letting her hair down towards the end of the video. In the caption of her Instagram video, she called Mohit the ‘best husband’. She wrote, “You’re not perfect @mohithusseinbut you’re perfect for me. I’ll be there for you till the end of time, just the way you are.”

In April 2022, Chhavi posted about her cancer diagnosis on Instagram and shared that she was fortunate as the doctors could detect the lumps on time. She-also penned an emotional note for Mohit as she thanked him for his support throughout her treatment. She said, “When the doctor told us after studying the histopathology report, that I have to be on cancer meds for the next 10 years starting today, and that one of the side effects is mood swings.. @mohithussein asked him.. ‘you mean even more??’ Everybody laughed heartily…”

“That’s how well he knows me, and that’s how he can make light of things! I can’t love anyone as much as I love you, and no one can love me as much as you do! You never snap (OK rarely), you are patient with me, you are caring, you are undemanding, and you are so large-hearted! Like I tell you, what would I do without you! For everybody wanting to know the next steps. I was lucky enough to dodge chemotherapy but not as lucky with radiotherapy. That begins in the last week of May. I need to raise my right arm above my head for that and hence the physiotherapy starts today. It’s too too painful right now, but I’ll get there soon!” she updated her fans on social media.

Chhavi and Mohit Hussein married in 2004, and welcomed their daughter Areeza Hussain in 2012. Later in 2019, the couple had their son Arham Hussein. Chhavi is best known for the TV show Bandini and the YouTube series, The Better Half. She is also the creator of the web show, SIT.

