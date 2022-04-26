Chhavi Mittal shares pic from hospital after breast cancer surgery: 'I woke up cancer free...the worst is over'

Actor Chhavi Mittal, who recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, has undergone a successful surgery. She posted her picture from the hospital Tuesday morning on her Instagram page, informing her followers that she is no ‘cancer-free’ and the worst is over. (Also read: Chhavi Mittal dances in hospital room a day before her breast cancer surgery, fans call her an inspiration)

Chhavi is smiling as she poses for the selfie in her hospital bed in the picture. Sharing the image, she wrote, "When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy. And then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free. The surgery lasted for six hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over."

She requested fans to pray for her and further wrote, "Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I’m in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I’m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop the prayers yet… And lastly but most importantly. I couldn’t have done this without my partner in crazy, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein Don’t want to see tears in your eyes ever again! #cancerfree."

Earlier this month, Chhavi posted about her cancer diagnosis on Instagram and shared that she was fortunate as the doctors could detect the lumops early on. Chhavi is best known for shows such as Bandini and the YouTube series The Better Half. She is also the creator of web show, SIT. Chhavi is married to director Mohit Hussein.

