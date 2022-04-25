Chhavi Mittal dances in hospital room a day before her breast cancer surgery, fans call her an inspiration. Watch

Actor Chhavi Mittal, who recently revealed that she is fighting breast cancer, has also spoken about how she is maintaining a positive outlook on it. She also keeps sharing pictures and videos of her enjoying her life as she battles the illness. In the latest, the actor shared a video of her busting some dance moves in her hospital room. Also Read| Chhavi Mittal on being diagnosed for breast cancer: Cried a lot; had traumatic nights before biopsy

Chhavi took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a video of her dancing to Bop Daddy, a song by Falz feat Ms Banks. In the caption, the actor said that she decided to dance as a part of the preparation for her upcoming breast cancer surgery after the doctor asked her to relax. She wrote, "Doc said, Chhavi…. You need to chill! So I’m chilling. #preppingforsurgery." She also added hashtags about staying positive and breast cancer.

The video, which started with Chhavi dancing to the song, also read, "Just gearing up for tomorrow morning (monkey with closed eyes emoji)." However, the actor suddenly stopped dancing in the video, while the screen read "Got taught (zipped mouth emoji)." She then moved the camera to show her husband Mohit Hussein, who made fun of her by trying to imitate her dance moves.

The post received a lot of reactions from Chhavi's fans and her friends from the industry, who offered her best wishes for her surgery. Pooja Gor wrote, "Tightttttttttt hug," adding a red heart emoji and a hug emoji. Nisha Rawal commented red heart emojis. Aarti Khetarpal wrote, "You are a rockstar!!!"

A fan wrote, "Lots of love and prayers..#Get well soon…" while another commented, "You gonna go thru it smoothly #best wishes." One wrote, "You are such a inspiration. Loads of love and prayers for tomorrow."

Chhavi had revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram earlier this month, noting that she is talking about it to spread awareness. She had written, “I’m horrified at the number of women who go through it. If I can do my bit in helping women detect cancer early… Also, the challenge for women fighting breast cancer is emotional trauma. I want to show women that it doesn’t have to be so emotionally traumatic. If you have a good chance you should be positive about it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON