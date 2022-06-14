Chhavi Mittal talks about tackling painful side effects of radiotherapy after surgery: 'Jab cancer se nahi dare...'

Actor Chhavi Mittal has spoken about the side effects of radiation, she is going through, post her breast cancer surgery. Taking to Instagram, Chhavi shared a throwback photo which she clicked ahead of her surgery. She shared with her fans how her everyday life is getting affected due to the side effects. She said that her breast is swollen, she lost 'too much weight', and is unable to sleep on her 'right side or stomach'. (Also Read | Chhavi Mittal shares pic of her breast cancer surgery scar, says 'some flinched at the sight of it')

In the photo, Chhavi is seen dressed in a pink top and black pants along with a cap. She lifted her T-shirt to show her belly as she smiled for the picture. Chhavi rested her hand against equipment as she stood inside a gym.

Chhavi captioned the post, "Throwback to 4 days before the breast cancer surgery. Though the side effects of radiation are not as harsh as chemo, my breast is swollen, it’s changed colour, it’s heavy and painful, I feel super exhausted and effete, not to mention I’ve lost too much weight.. but these side effects come and go.. just as momentary frustration does."

She also added, "I still can’t sleep on my right side or my stomach, can’t lift things from the right hand, I miss my workouts, I miss my toned stomach, my toned body… There are severe diet restrictions, I cannot swim, I can’t run, I can’t skip.. I can see cellulite building up.."

"But for all those who are down in the dumps due to health reasons… I also want you to know that amongst these emotions that I feel, I also cannot stop looking forward to when the doctor green lights my workouts so I can take this up as a challenge and emerge stronger than ever. Jab cancer se nahi dare toh ye kya cheez hai (When I didn't bow down to cancer then what is this) (flexed biceps emoji)," she concluded her post. She added the hashtags--last leg, cancer survivor, cancer fight, workout, stomach, toned stomach, I will get there, breast cancer, post-op and missing gym.

In April, Chhavi said that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Since then, the actor has been giving updates about her surgery and health on Instagram.

